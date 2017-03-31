The
Real Russiagate: Obama’s Stasi State
By
Michael Hudson and Paul Craig Roberts
- Mike Whitney has
written an excellent expose of the
“Russiagate” cover story for Obama’s political
use of national security to help his party
oppose Republicans.
Covert
surveillance of politicians on Obama’s
Nixon-like “Enemies List” has been going on for
many years, but is only now being unmasked as a
result of the failure of Obama’s cover story–“We
weren’t spying on political opponents; only on
Russians to protect America.”
The
presstitute media has passed on the cover story
authored by former Obama-administration
officials led by CIA director John Brennan, FBI
director James Comey, the DNC, and Democratic
Rep. Adam Schiff. The loose ends in this
cover-up have now been so widely exposed as
hearsay and political that only 13% of
Republicans believe the fact-free story – but
67% of Democrats cling to it.
Whitney
reports that Comey began the investigation in
July 2016. As of last Friday (March 31, 2017)
not a scrap of evidence has turned up. This did
not deter Comey from telling Congress that Putin
“hated Secretary Clinton so much that the flip
side of that coin was that he had a clear
preference for the person running against the
person he hated so much.” So the Russians
allegedly “engaged in a multifaceted campaign to
undermine our democracy.”
Comey
based this conclusion on what has become a
hilarious bit of gullibililty. The Russians, he
said “were unusually loud in their intervention.
It’s almost as if they didn’t care that we knew,
that they wanted us to see what they were
doing.”
Alternatively, someone wanted investigators to
infer that the Russians were doing the hacking.
As Wikeleaks Vault 7 releases prove, the CIA can
hack computers and leave anyone else’s
signature. Due to poor security, the CIA’s
cybertechnology ended up in the Internet domain.
“They’ll be back. They’ll be back, in 2020. They
may be back in 2018,” warned Mr. Comey. But who
is the “they”? “They” seem to be “us,” or at
least what numerous former national security
officials have suggested: either the NSC, CIA or
its “Five Eyes” partner, British MI6.
Wall
Street Journal editorialist
Kimberley
A. Strassel poses the real question
: Why
hasn’t the Trump administration had the Secret
Service to arrest Comey, Brennan, Schiff, the
DNC and Hillary for trying to overthrow the
President of the United States? “Mr. Nunes has
said he has seen proof that the Obama White
House surveilled the incoming administration—on
subjects that had nothing to do with Russia—and
that it further unmasked (identified by name)
transition officials. This goes far beyond a
mere scandal. It’s a potential crime.”
What we
are watching is turning out to be traces of a
plot against a government elected by the
American people. Attempts to get at the truth by
House national security committee Chairman Devin
Nunes have been countered with demands by
Democrats to recuse himself so as to stop his
exposé of how “Team Obama was spying broadly on
the incoming administration.”
It
seems that this has been going on for many years
now. Former Rep. Dennis Kucinich has dropped a
bombshell about what appears to be his own
illegal surveillance under Obama’s NSC. “When
the president raised the question of wiretapping
on his phones in Trump Tower, he was challenged
to prove that such a thing could happen. It
happened to me.”
Here’s
what happened, which was revealed two years
after he left office in 2013 when the Democrats
were overjoyed to see Ohio Republicans redraw
the election district lines to get rid of his
candidacy. The Washington Times asked him to
authenticate a secret recording of a cell phone
call “from Saif el-Islam Qaddafi, a high-ranking
official in Libya’s government and a son of the
country’s ruler, Moammar Qaddafi.”
Before
taking the call, Rep. Kucinich “checked with the
House’s general counsel to ensure that such a
discussion by a member of Congress with a
foreign power was permitted by law.”
“I was
assured that under the Constitution a lawmaker
had a fundamental duty to ask questions and
gather information—activity expressly protected
by the Article I clauses covering separation of
powers and congressional speech and debate.”
Given
the quality of the recordings was excellent on
both ends of the call, Kucinich concluded that
“the tape was made by an American intelligence
agency and then leaked to the Times for
political reasons. If so, this episode
represented a gross violation of the separation
of powers.”
His
repeated Freedom of Information Act requests
made in 2012 before leaving office have been
stonewalled by the intelligence agencies for
five years.
We are
now in a position to see the real story behind “Russiagate.”
It’s not about Russia. The real news is the
Obama regime’s abuse of the government’s
surveillance powers to spy on Donald Trump and
other Republicans in order to build a dossier
for the DNC to leak to the press in an attempt
to slander or compromise Trump and throw the
election to Hillary.
They’ve
been caught, but we can now see that they took
steps to protect themselves against this. They
prepared a cover story. They pretend they were
not spying on Trump, but on Russians – which
only by fortuitous happenchance turned up
alleged incriminating smoke against Trump.
This
cover story was buttressed by the fake news
story prepared by former MI6 freelancer
Christopher Steele. As Whitney reports, Steele
“was hired as an opposition researcher last June
to dig up derogatory information on Donald
Trump.” Unvetted and unverified information by
so-called informants somehow found its way into
U.S. intelligence agency reports. These reports
were then leaked to Democrat-friendly media.
This is where the crime lies. Obama regime and
DNC were using these agencies for domestic
political use, KGB style.
The
Obama/Clinton cover story is now falling to
pieces. That explains the desperation in the
attack by Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on
the House Intelligence Committee, on Committee
Chairman Devin Nunes to stop the exposure.
Russiagate is not a Trump/Putin collusion but a
domestic spy job carried out by Democrats.
Law
requires Trump to arrest those responsible and
to put them on trial for treason and conspiracy
to overthrow the government of the United
States. If Trump fears to prosecute the Obama
operatives within the Deep State, they will try
all the harder to attack him to the point of
forcing his removal or at least discrediting him
and his fellow Republicans to pave the way for
the 2018 elections.
Dr.
Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of
the Treasury for Economic Policy and associate
editor of the Wall Street Journal. He was
columnist for Business Week, Scripps Howard News
Service, and Creators Syndicate. He has had many
university appointments. His internet columns
have attracted a worldwide following. Roberts'
latest books are
The Failure of Laissez Faire
Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West,
How America Was Lost,
and
The Neoconservative Threat to
World Order.
Michael Hudson is one of the world's leading
economists. Michael acts as an economic advisor
to governments worldwide including Greece,
Iceland, Latvia and China on finance and
taxation.
