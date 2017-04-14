U.S. Not
Outraged With Terrorist Who Lured Children With
Food, Then Blew Them Up”
By Eva
Bartlett
April
20, 2017 "Information
Clearing House"
- "In
Gaza" -
With thanks to
Jimmy Dore for his continued
honest,
brave commentary. He is well-informed
and not afraid to speak the truth about what’s
happening in Syria, the media lies, the culprit
states, the loaded lexicon. His information is
spot on, save the initial mention that the
evacuation was not in Raqqa but from Idlib’s
Foua and Kafraya villages to Aleppo, via
terrorist-occupied areas, and the terrorists
comprise not just al-Nusra
but also members of the terror coalitions
of Jaysh al-Fattah (the so-called “Army of
Conquest”), and Ahrar al-Sham (Liberation of the
Levant Movement) along with other “moderates” of
the umbrella organization Jabhat al-Islamiyah
(the Islamic Front)
That caveat
aside, Dore critically calls out the media
liars, the presstitutes, for their blatant lies,
their obfuscations, their intentionally
misleading lexicon: ‘rebels’ ‘regime’ ‘hiccup’…
(“Hiccup?? Despite this hiccup? So, when we
thought it was Assad gassing kids—which was not
even 126 of them—so, when somebody working with
us kills 80 kids, on purpose, blows civilians
trying to leave a war zone, that was agreed to,
it’s a ‘hiccup’…) and the war propaganda. “It
couldn’t be more obvious to me that the way the
media is reporting, especially the United
States, referring to terrorists as ‘freedom
fighters’ or ‘rebels’ or ‘moderates’…they’re
‘moderate’ crazy people…”
*A note:
latest updates put the number of murdered
civilians from al-Foua and Kafraya at well over
100 (on the ground source actually says 200
civilians killed, of whom 116 children. Waiting
for confirmation).
