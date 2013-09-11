The
Age of No Privacy: The Surveillance State
Shifts Into High Gear
By
John W. Whitehead
“We are rapidly entering the
age of no privacy, where everyone is open to
surveillance at all times; where there are
no secrets from government.”
~ William O. Douglas, Supreme Court
Justice, dissenting in Osborn v. United
States, 385 U.S. 341 (1966)
June
27, 2017 "Information
Clearing House"
- The government has become an expert in finding
ways to sidestep what it considers “inconvenient
laws” aimed at ensuring accountability and
thereby bringing about government transparency
and protecting citizen privacy.
Indeed,
it has mastered the art of stealth maneuvers and
end-runs around the Constitution.
It
knows all too well how to hide its nefarious,
covert, clandestine activities behind the
classified language of national security and
terrorism. And when that doesn’t suffice, it
obfuscates, complicates, stymies or just plain
bamboozles the public into remaining in the
dark.
Case in point: the National Security Agency
(NSA) has been
diverting “Internet traffic, normally
safeguarded by constitutional protections,
overseas in
order to conduct unrestrained data collection on
Americans.”
It’s
extraordinary rendition all over again, only
this time it’s surveillance instead of torture
being outsourced.
In much the same way that the
government moved its torture programs overseas
in order to bypass legal prohibitions against
doing so on American soil, it is
doing the same thing for its surveillance
programs.
By shifting its data storage, collection and
surveillance activities outside of the country –
a tactic referred to as “traffic shaping”
– the
government is able to bypass constitutional
protections
against unwarranted searches of Americans’
emails, documents, social networking data, and
other cloud-stored data.
The government, however, doesn’t even need to
move its programs overseas. It just has to
push the data over the border
in order to “[circumvent] constitutional and
statutory safeguards seeking to protect the
privacy of Americans.”
Credit for this particular brainchild goes to
the Obama administration, which issued
Executive Order 12333
authorizing the collection of Americans’ data
from surveillance conducted on foreign soil.
Using this rationale, the government has
justified hacking into and
collecting an estimated 180 million user records
from Google and Yahoo data centers every month
because the data travels over international
fiber-optic cables. The NSA program, dubbed
MUSCULAR, is
carried out in concert with British
intelligence.
No wonder the NSA appeared so unfazed about the
USA Freedom Act, which
was supposed to put an end to the NSA’s
controversial collection of metadata
from Americans’ phone calls.
The NSA had already figured out a way to
accomplish the same results (illegally spying on
Americans’ communications)
without being shackled by the legislative or
judicial branches
of the government.
The USA Freedom Act was just a placebo pill
intended to make the citizenry feel better and
let the politicians take credit for reforming
mass surveillance. In other words, it was a
sham, a sleight-of-hand political gag pulled on
a gullible public desperate to believe that we
still live in a constitutional republic rather
than a down-and-out, out-of-control,
corporate-controlled, economically impoverished,
corrupt, warring, militarized
banana republic.
In fact, more than a year before politicians
attempted to patch up our mortally wounded
privacy rights with the legislative band-aid fix
that is the USA Freedom Act, researchers at
Harvard and Boston University documented
secret loopholes that allow government agents to
bypass Fourth Amendment protections
to conduct massive domestic surveillance on US
citizens.
Mind
you, this metadata collection now being carried
out overseas is just a small piece of the
surveillance pie.
The
government and its corporate partners have a
veritable arsenal of surveillance programs that
will continue to operate largely in secret,
carrying out warrantless mass surveillance on
hundreds of millions of Americans’ phone calls,
emails, text messages and the like, beyond the
scrutiny of most of Congress and the taxpayers
who are forced to fund its multi-billion dollar
secret black ops budget.
In
other words, the surveillance state is alive and
well and kicking privacy to shreds in America.
On any
given day, the average American going about his
daily business is monitored, surveilled, spied
on and tracked in more than 20 different ways by
both government and corporate eyes and ears.
Whether
you’re walking through a store, driving your
car, checking email, or talking to friends and
family on the phone, you can be sure that some
government agency, whether the NSA or some other
entity, is listening in and tracking your
behavior. This doesn’t even begin to touch on
the corporate trackers that monitor your
purchases, web browsing, Facebook posts and
other activities taking place in the cyber
sphere.
We have
now moved into a full-blown police state that is
rapidly shifting into high-gear under the
auspices of the surveillance state.
Not
content to merely transform local police into
extensions of the military, the Department of
Homeland Security, the Justice Department and
the FBI are working to turn the nation’s police
officers into techno-warriors, complete with
iris scanners, body scanners, thermal imaging
Doppler radar devices, facial recognition
programs, license plate readers, cell phone
Stingray devices and so much more.
Add in the fusion centers, citywide surveillance
networks,
data clouds conveniently hosted overseas by
Amazon and Microsoft,
drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras,
and biometric databases, and you’ve got the
makings of a world in which “privacy” is
reserved exclusively for government agencies.
Thus,
the NSA’s “technotyranny” is the least of our
worries.
A
government that lies, cheats, steals, sidesteps
the law, and then absolves itself of wrongdoing
cannot be reformed from the inside out.
Presidents, politicians, and court rulings have
come and gone over the course of the NSA’s
60-year history, but none of them have managed
to shut down the government’s secret
surveillance of Americans’ phone calls, emails,
text messages, transactions, communications and
activities.
Even
with restrictions on its ability to collect mass
quantities of telephone metadata, the government
and its various spy agencies, from the NSA to
the FBI, can still employ an endless number of
methods for carrying out warrantless
surveillance on Americans, all of which are far
more invasive than the bulk collection program.
Just about every branch of the government – from
the Postal Service to the Treasury Department
and every agency in between –
now has its own surveillance sector,
authorized to spy on the American people.
And of course that doesn’t even begin to touch
on the complicity of the corporate sector, which
buys and sells us from cradle to grave, until we
have no more data left to mine. Indeed,
Facebook, Amazon and Google are among the
government’s closest competitors
when it comes to carrying out surveillance on
Americans, monitoring the content of your
emails, tracking your purchases, exploiting your
social media posts and turning that information
over to the government.
“Few consumers understand what data are being
shared, with whom, or how the information is
being used,”
reports the Los Angeles Times.
“Most Americans emit a stream of personal
digital exhaust – what they search for, what
they buy, who they communicate with, where they
are – that is captured and exploited in a
largely unregulated fashion.”
It’s
not just what we say, where we go and what we
buy that is being tracked.
We’re
being surveilled right down to our genes, thanks
to a potent combination of hardware, software
and data collection that scans our biometrics –
our faces, irises, voices, genetics, even our
gait – runs them through computer programs that
can break the data down into unique
“identifiers,” and then offers them up to the
government and its corporate allies for their
respective uses.
All of those Internet-connected gadgets we just
have to have (Forbes refers to them as
“(data)
pipelines to our intimate bodily processes”)
– the smart watches that can monitor our blood
pressure and the smart phones that let us
pay for purchases with our fingerprints and iris
scans – are
setting us up for a brave new world where there
is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.
For
instance, imagine what the NSA could do (and is
likely already doing) with voiceprint
technology, which has been likened to a
fingerprint. Described as “the next frontline in
the battle against overweening public
surveillance,” the collection of voiceprints is
a booming industry for governments and
businesses alike.
As The Guardian reports, “voice
biometrics could be used to pinpoint the
location of individuals.
There is already discussion about placing voice
sensors in public spaces… multiple sensors could
be triangulated to identify individuals and
specify their location within very small areas.”
Suddenly the NSA’s telephone metadata program
seems like child’s play compared to what’s
coming down the pike.
That,
of course, is the point.
The NSA
is merely one small part of the shadowy Deep
State comprised of unelected bureaucrats who
march in lockstep with profit-driven
corporations that actually runs Washington, DC,
and works to keep us under surveillance and,
thus, under control.
For example,
Google openly works with the NSA,
Amazon has built a massive
$600 million intelligence database
for CIA, and the
telecommunications industry is making a fat
profit by spying on us
for the government.
In other words,
Corporate America is making a hefty profit
by aiding and abetting the government in its
domestic surveillance efforts.
At
every turn, we have been handicapped in our
quest for transparency, accountability and a
representative government by an establishment
culture of secrecy: secret agencies, secret
experiments, secret military bases, secret
surveillance, secret budgets, and secret court
rulings, all of which exist beyond our reach,
operate outside our knowledge, and do not answer
to “we the people.”
Incredibly, there are still individuals who
insist that they have nothing to fear from the
police state and nothing to hide from the
surveillance state, because they have done
nothing wrong.
To
those sanctimonious few, secure in their
delusions, let this be a warning.
There
is no safe place and no watertight alibi.
The
danger posed by the American police/surveillance
state applies equally to all of us: lawbreaker
and law-abider alike, black and white, rich and
poor, liberal and conservative, blue collar and
white collar, and any other distinction you’d
care to trot out.
As I make clear in my book
Battlefield America: The War on the American
People,
in an age of too many laws, too many
prisons, too many government spies, and too many
corporations eager to make a fast buck at the
expense of the American taxpayer, we are all
guilty of some transgression or other.
Eventually, we will all be made to suffer the
same consequences in the electronic
concentration camp that surrounds us.
Constitutional attorney and
author John W. Whitehead is founder and
president of The Rutherford Institute. His new
book A Government
of Wolves: The Emerging American Police State (SelectBooks,
2013) is available online at www.amazon.com.
Whitehead can be contacted at johnw@rutherford.org.
Information about The Rutherford Institute is
available at www.rutherford.org.
