Korea Crisis Exposes Orwellian West
By
Finian Cunningham
September 02, 2017
Clearing House"
- The Western media would have us believe
that North Korea and its nuclear arsenal is
the world’s number one threat. The continual
depiction of a "rogue" state in the Western
media plays into the US agenda of a
pre-emptive attack on North Korea.
But let’s get
this straight. North Korea has an estimated
10-20 total number of nuclear warheads,
according to the
latest annual report
from the respected Stockholm International
Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). That
represents a minuscule fraction – some 0.1
per cent – of the world’s total stockpile
of nuclear weapons.
The United
States has a nuclear arsenal of some 5,000
weapons – more than 300 times the size of North
Korea’s. The US along with Russia (also 5,000
warheads) account for 93 per cent of the world’s
total inventory of nuclear weapons.
What
distinguishes the US are the following pertinent
facts. (Yet these facts are rarely if ever
considered in Western media news coverage.)
It was the
first country to develop such weapons of mass
destruction, in 1945. Russia, the second
country, developed its first atomic bomb four
years later in 1949.
The US is
the only country to have used nuclear weapons,
when it dropped two atomic bombs on Japan – just
three weeks after it successfully tested the
weapon in the New Mexico desert on July 16,
1945. The attacks on Japan killed at least
200,000 civilians. Official US justifications
about swiftly ending the Pacific War with Japan
are dubious and arguably irrelevant to the
immoral barbarity.
Since
the end of the Second World War, the US has
engaged in dozens of wars in dozens
of countries, according to respected historians
such as William
Blum,
with an estimated death toll of 20 million.
Since the end of the Cold War with the Soviet
Union, the US has been in a state of permanent
war over the past two decades, carrying
out aerial bombardments in up to seven countries
simultaneously. Official US justifications
for these wars are dubious if not contemptible.
The
incontestable fact is that the US is the biggest
serial violator of international law with the
blood of millions of civilians on its hands. It
is arguable that Nazi Germany’s Third Reich was
succeeded by a Fourth Reich in the US.
The US may
not have used nuclear bombs since the mass
destruction carried out in Japan in 1945. But
in spite of the heinous shame of its unique
criminality, American leaders continually
reserve the right to threaten other nations
with nuclear annihilation. The oft-repeated
phrase "all options on the table" is the
Orwellian language used by the US to refer
to its self-ordained prerogative to use nuclear
weapons, codified in its "first-strike
doctrine."
US President Donald
Trump routinely invokes the veiled threat
of nuclear annihilation against North Korea. His
warning of "fire and fury like the world has
never seen before" is a chilling reference.
While Trump’s senior administration have sought
to
temper his comments
with vaguely worded possible diplomacy, they too
at other times openly use the "all options
on the table" nuclear threat.
North
Korea’s defiant testing of ballistic missiles is
wrongly presented by Western media in complete
isolation from the crucial context of the United
States habitually threatening Pyongyang
with pre-emptive war.
Both
Russia and China have rebuked the US for its
current display of military force during its
annual “war games” on the Korean Peninsula
as being destabilizing. But with incorrigible
arrogance, Washington insists on its right
to conduct such “defensive” maneuvers, and the
Western media dutifully indulge this irrational
distortion.
North
Korea has not been at war with any country
since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War when it
fought against the US-backed South. By contrast,
the US has gone on to launch wars against dozens
of countries under various pretexts, as well
as retain a war-footing against North Korea
by refusing to sign a peace treaty. If that’s
because Kim Jong-un is a "dictator," then what
about Saudi Arabia?
Nearly
50 years after signing the Non-Proliferation
Treaty (NPT), which mandates nuclear weapons
states to disarm, the US is the process
of upgrading its nuclear arsenal at a cost of
$400 billion over the next 10 years, or at least
$1,000 billion over the next 30 years, according
to SIPRI. (That financial outlay will no doubt
bring cheer to the millions of survivors
of Hurricane Harvey.)
Out of the
193 member states of the United Nations, only
nine are believed to possess nuclear weapons.
The US, Russia, China, Britain, France, India,
Pakistan, North Korea and Israel. All of them
are in the process of upgrading their nuclear
stockpiles, not disarming.
Russia,
being a top nuclear power along with the US, has
an onerous responsibility to lead the world
towards nuclear disarmament.
But
there is a huge difference between Russia and
the US. The record shows that Russia is not a
warmongering state, nor a systematic violator
of international law from waging wars
of aggression on other nations. Unlike
Washington, Moscow has never verbally threatened
anyone with a nuclear first strike.
In the
current crisis between the US and North Korea,
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
reiterated again this week that diplomacy and
dialogue was the only permissible option. Lavrov
said that the day after US President Trump made
the sinister comment that "talking was not a
solution."
It is
the function of Western news media to present
the world in a form that is favorable to Western
governments. Put less delicately, the Western
media’s function is to distort the world in a
way that justifies conduct by Western
governments which would otherwise cause outrage
due to flagrant violation of international law.
Two
instances of that can be seen from the way the
US and its NATO partners invaded and destroyed
Iraq and Afghanistan under bogus pretexts.
Another instance is the way the US and its NATO
allies sought to destroy Syria with a covert war
of regime change involving the sponsorship
of terrorist proxies.
In every
case, the Western media distort and sanitize the
criminal conduct of their governments.
The
crisis with North Korea is another classic case
of Western media distorting reality and
audaciously inverting the problem.
The
objective facts clearly show that, by far, the
biggest threat to world security – perhaps even
world survival – is the United States with its
track record of war-making and systematic
decimation of international law.
For every
nuclear warhead suspected to be in North Korea’s
possession, the United States has nearly 333
weapons, each one manifold more destructive
than those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The US,
uniquely, continues to arrogate the right
to drop nuclear bombs on civilians. The US is
holding massive military maneuvers on North
Korea’s border, not the other way around. It
refuses to hold talks for mutual disarmament.
Only
in a thoroughly Orwellian brainwashed world,
as presented by the Western media, could North
Korea be viewed as "the threat."
Infernally, not only is such a warped view
of the world making a catastrophic war more
likely, it is also precluding the morally
rational option of a diplomatic, peaceful
solution.
Finian Cunningham has written extensively on
international affairs, with articles published
in several languages. He is a Master’s graduate
in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a
scientific editor for the Royal Society of
Chemistry, Cambridge, England, before pursuing a
career in newspaper journalism. He is also a
musician and songwriter. For nearly 20 years, he
worked as an editor and writer in major news
media organisations, including The Mirror, Irish
Times and Independent.
This
article was first published by
Sputnik
-
