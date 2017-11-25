Roger Waters on Palestine
Watch
Roger Waters speaks about his evolution as a human rights activist and why he supports the Palestinian cause at St Andrews-Welsey United Church in Vancouver.
Posted November 25, 2017
Roger Waters on Palestine YVR from Palestine YVR on Vimeo.
