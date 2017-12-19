Jared Kushner HUMILIATED on Live Television
Watch
Haim Saban points out that Kushner and
everyone on the Israeli-Palestinian "peace"
team is clueless
Jared Kushner, President Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, is interviewed at the Saban Forum on the topic of Israeli-Palestinian peace and his talking points get crushed by Israeli telecom billionaire Haim Saban.
Posted December 19, 2017
The David Pakman Show https://www.davidpakman.com/
Full Interview
|
Never Miss Another Story
====
Join the Discussion
It is not necessary for ICH readers to register before placing a comment. This website encourages readers to use the "Report" link found at the base of each comment. When a predetermined number of ICH readers click on the "Report" link, the comment will be automatically sent to "moderation". This would appear to be the most logical way to allow open comments, where you the reader/supporter, can determine what is acceptable speech. Please don't use the report feature simply because you disagree with the author point of view. Treat others with respect, remembering that "A man convinced against his will, is of the same opinion still."- Benjamin Franklin. Please read our Comment Policy before posting -
|