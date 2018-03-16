In memory: Rachel Corrie - Death of an Idealist Watch - Channel 4 Documentary Rachel Corrie was a 23-year-old American peace protestor who was crushed to death by Israeli occupation forces. Reposted March 16, 2018 Gilad Atzmon Needs Your Immediate Support! I am being sued for libel in the High Court in England by Campaign Against Antisemitsm’s chairman Gideon Falter. Never Miss Another Story Get Your FREE Daily Newsletter The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Information Clearing House. ===== Join the Discussion It is not necessary for ICH readers to register before placing a comment. We ask that you treat others with respect. Take a moment to read the following - Comment Policy - What Or Who is Information Clearing House and Purpose and Intent of this website: It is unacceptable to slander, smear or engage in personal attacks on authors of articles posted on ICH. Those engaging in that behavior will be banned from the comment section.