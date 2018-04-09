US
Will Act Against ‘Monster’ Assad With or
Without UN ‒ Haley
Watch
The Dishonorable U.S. Ambassador Nikky Haley, Lies to UN Security Counsel Regarding Alleged Syria Gas Attacks
“The Russian regime, whose hands are all covered with the blood of Syrian children, cannot be ashamed by pictures of its victims. We’ve tried that before,” Haley said, adding that “no civilized government would have anything to do with Assad’s murderous regime.”
Posted April 09, 2018
Complete Video Of UN Meeting
Russian UN Rep. Begins at 11:20 sec
U.S. UN Rep. Begins at 46:54
French UN Rep Begins at 56:51
British UN Rep Begins at 1:07:41
China UN Rep Begins at 1:16:17
Sweden UN Rep Begins 1:20:12
Russian UN Rep Replies 2:03:11
Syrian UN Rep Speaks 2:10:01
|
Are You Tired Of The Lies And Non-Stop Propaganda?
=====
Join the Discussion
It is not necessary for ICH readers to register before placing a comment. We ask that you treat others with respect. Take a moment to read the following - Comment Policy - What Or Who is Information Clearing House and Purpose and Intent of this website: It is unacceptable to slander, smear or engage in personal attacks on authors of articles posted on ICH. Those engaging in that behavior will be banned from the comment section.