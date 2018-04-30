Iran's Secret Nuclear Files?
Netanyahu Launched New Propaganda Campaign Against Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday revealed a cache of files he claims were obtained from Iran and prove Tehran ran a secret program to build nuclear weapons.
Netanyahu's Testimony on Iraq in 2002
Following his first term as Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu testified to Congress on Sept. 12, 2002 as a private citizen, and advised Congress that a U.S. invasion of Iraq would be "a good choice."
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4529120/netanyahus-expert-testimony-iraq-2002
