Former NSA technical director Bill Binney

By Stephen Lendman



July 18, 2018 " Information Clearing House " - No Russian interference in America’s political process occurred in 2016, earlier, or is being cooked up for the nation’s November midterm elections.



Trump knows it and said so in Helsinki. When asked if he holds Russia accountable for anything, he said:



“I hold both countries responsible (for dismal bilateral relations). I think that the United States has been foolish. I think we’ve all been foolish…And I think we’re all to blame.”



Regarding election meddling, he said: “There was no collusion at all. Everybody knows it. And people are being brought out to the fore. So far that I know, virtually none of it related to the campaign. And they’re going to have to try really hard to find somebody that did relate to the campaign.”



“My people came to me and some others…(T)hey think it’s Russia…President Putin…said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I dont see any reason why it would be.”



“…President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

Trump is wrong about most things, not this. No evidence, nothing, proves Russian meddling in the US political process.



If it existed, it would have been revealed long ago. It never was and never will be because there’s nothing credible to reveal, Big Lies alone.



Trump’s above remarks were in Helsinki. In response to a raging Russophobic firestorm of criticism back home, he backtracked from his above comments, saying he misspoke in Helsinki.



He accepts the intelligence community’s claim about Russian US election meddling – knowing it didn’t occur.



Russiagate was cooked up by Obama’s thuggish Russophobic CIA director John Brennan, media scoundrels keeping the Big Lie alive.



DNC/John Podesta emails were leaked, not hacked – an indisputable fact media scoundrels suppress to their disgrace.



Former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray earlier explained that “(t)he source of these emails and leaks has nothing to do with Russia at all,” adding:



“I discovered what the source was when I attended the Sam Adam’s whistleblower award in Washington.”



“The source of these emails (came) from within official circles in Washington DC. You should look to Washington, not to Moscow.”



“WikiLeaks has never published any material received from the Russian government or from any proxy of the Russian government. It’s simply a completely untrue claim designed to divert attention from the content of the material” and its true source.



The Big Lie alone matters when it’s the official narrative. The Russian meddling hoax and mythical Kremlin threat to US security are central to maintaining adversarial relations with America’s key invented enemy.



Its fake enemy is vital to unjustifiably justifying the nation’s global empire of bases, its outrageous amount of military spending, its belligerence toward all sovereign independent states, its endless wars of aggression, its scorn for world peace and stability, its neoliberal harshness to pay for it all, along with transferring the nation’s wealth from ordinary people to its privileged class.



America’s deeply corrupted political process is far too debauched to fix, rigged to serve wealth, power and privilege exclusively, at war on humanity at home and abroad.



It’s a tyrannical plutocracy and oligarchy, a police state, not a democracy, a cesspool of criminality, inequity and injustice, run by sinister dark forces – monied interests and bipartisan self-serving political scoundrels, wicked beyond redemption, threatening humanity’s survival.



Today is the most perilous time in world history. What’s going on should terrify everyone everywhere.



Washington’s rage for global dominance, its military madness, its unparalleled recklessness threatens world peace, stability, and survival.



Stephen Lendman: www.stephenlendman.org. Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. My newest book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.” www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

