Was Bolton secretly working for Netanyahu?



Watch



Former Pentagon official Michael Maloof joins Rick Sanchez to discuss Israel’s latest provocation, the likely regional response and the existential threat such a move would pose to the future of Palestine. Maloof argues that former national security advisor John Bolton emboldened Israel considerably and that his firing may in part have been to send a message to Netanyahu. Posted September 11, 2019 Do you agree or disagree? Post your comment here Are You Tired Of The Lies And Non-Stop Propaganda? Get Your FREE Daily Newsletter ==See Also== Note To ICH Community We ask that you assist us in dissemination of the article published by ICH to your social media accounts and post links to the article from other websites. Thank you for your support. Peace and joy Search Information Clearing House === Click Here To Support Information Clearing House Your support has kept ICH free on the Web since 2002. Click for Spanish , German , Dutch , Danish , French , translation- Note- Translation may take a moment to load. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, this material is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. Information Clearing House has no affiliation whatsoever with the originator of this article nor is Information ClearingHouse endorsed or sponsored by the originator.) Privacy Statement The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Information Clearing House.