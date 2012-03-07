"Blatant state terrorism"

By Harold Pinter
12/07/05
Harold Pinter – Nobel Lecture
Art, Truth & Politics
In 1958 I wrote the following:
'There are no hard
distinctions between what is real and what is
unreal, nor between what is true and what is
false. A thing is not necessarily either true or
false; it can be both true and false.'
I believe that these
assertions still make sense and do still apply
to the exploration of reality through art. So as
a writer I stand by them but as a citizen I
cannot. As a citizen I must ask: What is true?
What is false?
Truth in drama is forever
elusive. You never quite find it but the search
for it is compulsive. The search is clearly what
drives the endeavour. The search is your task.
More often than not you stumble upon the truth
in the dark, colliding with it or just glimpsing
an image or a shape which seems to correspond to
the truth, often without realising that you have
done so. But the real truth is that there never
is any such thing as one truth to be found in
dramatic art. There are many. These truths
challenge each other, recoil from each other,
reflect each other, ignore each other, tease
each other, are blind to each other. Sometimes
you feel you have the truth of a moment in your
hand, then it slips through your fingers and is
lost.
I have often been asked
how my plays come about. I cannot say. Nor can I
ever sum up my plays, except to say that this is
what happened. That is what they said. That is
what they did.
Most of the plays are
engendered by a line, a word or an image. The
given word is often shortly followed by the
image. I shall give two examples of two lines
which came right out of the blue into my head,
followed by an image, followed by me.
The plays are The
Homecoming and Old Times. The first
line of The Homecoming is 'What have you
done with the scissors?' The first line of
Old Times is 'Dark.'
In each case I had no
further information.
In the first case someone
was obviously looking for a pair of scissors and
was demanding their whereabouts of someone else
he suspected had probably stolen them. But I
somehow knew that the person addressed didn't
give a damn about the scissors or about the
questioner either, for that matter.
'Dark' I took to be a
description of someone's hair, the hair of a
woman, and was the answer to a question. In each
case I found myself compelled to pursue the
matter. This happened visually, a very slow
fade, through shadow into light.
I always start a play by
calling the characters A, B and C.
In the play that became
The Homecoming I saw a man enter a stark
room and ask his question of a younger man
sitting on an ugly sofa reading a racing paper.
I somehow suspected that A was a father and that
B was his son, but I had no proof. This was
however confirmed a short time later when B
(later to become Lenny) says to A (later to
become Max), 'Dad, do you mind if I change the
subject? I want to ask you something. The dinner
we had before, what was the name of it? What do
you call it? Why don't you buy a dog? You're a
dog cook. Honest. You think you're cooking for a
lot of dogs.' So since B calls A 'Dad' it seemed
to me reasonable to assume that they were father
and son. A was also clearly the cook and his
cooking did not seem to be held in high regard.
Did this mean that there was no mother? I didn't
know. But, as I told myself at the time, our
beginnings never know our ends.
'Dark.' A large window.
Evening sky. A man, A (later to become Deeley),
and a woman, B (later to become Kate), sitting
with drinks. 'Fat or thin?' the man asks. Who
are they talking about? But I then see, standing
at the window, a woman, C (later to become
Anna), in another condition of light, her back
to them, her hair dark.
It's a strange moment, the
moment of creating characters who up to that
moment have had no existence. What follows is
fitful, uncertain, even hallucinatory, although
sometimes it can be an unstoppable avalanche.
The author's position is an odd one. In a sense
he is not welcomed by the characters. The
characters resist him, they are not easy to live
with, they are impossible to define. You
certainly can't dictate to them. To a certain
extent you play a never-ending game with them,
cat and mouse, blind man's buff, hide and seek.
But finally you find that you have people of
flesh and blood on your hands, people with will
and an individual sensibility of their own, made
out of component parts you are unable to change,
manipulate or distort.
So language in art remains
a highly ambiguous transaction, a quicksand, a
trampoline, a frozen pool which might give way
under you, the author, at any time.
But as I have said, the
search for the truth can never stop. It cannot
be adjourned, it cannot be postponed. It has to
be faced, right there, on the spot.
Political theatre presents
an entirely different set of problems.
Sermonising has to be avoided at all cost.
Objectivity is essential. The characters must be
allowed to breathe their own air. The author
cannot confine and constrict them to satisfy his
own taste or disposition or prejudice. He must
be prepared to approach them from a variety of
angles, from a full and uninhibited range of
perspectives, take them by surprise, perhaps,
occasionally, but nevertheless give them the
freedom to go which way they will. This does not
always work. And political satire, of course,
adheres to none of these precepts, in fact does
precisely the opposite, which is its proper
function.
In my play The Birthday
Party I think I allow a whole range of
options to operate in a dense forest of
possibility before finally focussing on an act
of subjugation.
Mountain Language
pretends to no such range of operation. It
remains brutal, short and ugly. But the soldiers
in the play do get some fun out of it. One
sometimes forgets that torturers become easily
bored. They need a bit of a laugh to keep their
spirits up. This has been confirmed of course by
the events at Abu Ghraib in Baghdad. Mountain
Language lasts only 20 minutes, but it could
go on for hour after hour, on and on and on, the
same pattern repeated over and over again, on
and on, hour after hour.
Ashes to Ashes, on
the other hand, seems to me to be taking place
under water. A drowning woman, her hand reaching
up through the waves, dropping down out of
sight, reaching for others, but finding nobody
there, either above or under the water, finding
only shadows, reflections, floating; the woman a
lost figure in a drowning landscape, a woman
unable to escape the doom that seemed to belong
only to others.
But as they died, she must
die too.
Political language, as
used by politicians, does not venture into any
of this territory since the majority of
politicians, on the evidence available to us,
are interested not in truth but in power and in
the maintenance of that power. To maintain that
power it is essential that people remain in
ignorance, that they live in ignorance of the
truth, even the truth of their own lives. What
surrounds us therefore is a vast tapestry of
lies, upon which we feed.
As every single person
here knows, the justification for the invasion
of Iraq was that Saddam Hussein possessed a
highly dangerous body of weapons of mass
destruction, some of which could be fired in 45
minutes, bringing about appalling devastation.
We were assured that was true. It was not true.
We were told that Iraq had a relationship with
Al Quaeda and shared responsibility for the
atrocity in New York of September 11th 2001. We
were assured that this was true. It was not
true. We were told that Iraq threatened the
security of the world. We were assured it was
true. It was not true.
The truth is something
entirely different. The truth is to do with how
the United States understands its role in the
world and how it chooses to embody it.
But before I come back to
the present I would like to look at the recent
past, by which I mean United States foreign
policy since the end of the Second World War. I
believe it is obligatory upon us to subject this
period to at least some kind of even limited
scrutiny, which is all that time will allow
here.
Everyone knows what
happened in the Soviet Union and throughout
Eastern Europe during the post-war period: the
systematic brutality, the widespread atrocities,
the ruthless suppression of independent thought.
All this has been fully documented and verified.
But my contention here is
that the US crimes in the same period have only
been superficially recorded, let alone
documented, let alone acknowledged, let alone
recognised as crimes at all. I believe this must
be addressed and that the truth has considerable
bearing on where the world stands now. Although
constrained, to a certain extent, by the
existence of the Soviet Union, the United
States' actions throughout the world made it
clear that it had concluded it had carte blanche
to do what it liked.
Direct invasion of a
sovereign state has never in fact been America's
favoured method. In the main, it has preferred
what it has described as 'low intensity
conflict'. Low intensity conflict means that
thousands of people die but slower than if you
dropped a bomb on them in one fell swoop. It
means that you infect the heart of the country,
that you establish a malignant growth and watch
the gangrene bloom. When the populace has been
subdued – or beaten to death – the same thing –
and your own friends, the military and the great
corporations, sit comfortably in power, you go
before the camera and say that democracy has
prevailed. This was a commonplace in US foreign
policy in the years to which I refer.
The tragedy of Nicaragua
was a highly significant case. I choose to offer
it here as a potent example of America's view of
its role in the world, both then and now.
I was present at a meeting
at the US embassy in London in the late 1980s.
The United States Congress
was about to decide whether to give more money
to the Contras in their campaign against the
state of Nicaragua. I was a member of a
delegation speaking on behalf of Nicaragua but
the most important member of this delegation was
a Father John Metcalf. The leader of the US body
was Raymond Seitz (then number two to the
ambassador, later ambassador himself). Father
Metcalf said: 'Sir, I am in charge of a parish
in the north of Nicaragua. My parishioners built
a school, a health centre, a cultural centre. We
have lived in peace. A few months ago a Contra
force attacked the parish. They destroyed
everything: the school, the health centre, the
cultural centre. They raped nurses and teachers,
slaughtered doctors, in the most brutal manner.
They behaved like savages. Please demand that
the US government withdraw its support from this
shocking terrorist activity.'
Raymond Seitz had a very
good reputation as a rational, responsible and
highly sophisticated man. He was greatly
respected in diplomatic circles. He listened,
paused and then spoke with some gravity.
'Father,' he said, 'let me tell you something.
In war, innocent people always suffer.' There
was a frozen silence. We stared at him. He did
not flinch.
Innocent people, indeed,
always suffer.
Finally somebody said:
'But in this case “innocent people” were the
victims of a gruesome atrocity subsidised by
your government, one among many. If Congress
allows the Contras more money further atrocities
of this kind will take place. Is this not the
case? Is your government not therefore guilty of
supporting acts of murder and destruction upon
the citizens of a sovereign state?'
Seitz was imperturbable.
'I don't agree that the facts as presented
support your assertions,' he said.
As we were leaving the
Embassy a US aide told me that he enjoyed my
plays. I did not reply.
I should remind you that
at the time President Reagan made the following
statement: 'The Contras are the moral equivalent
of our Founding Fathers.'
The United States
supported the brutal Somoza dictatorship in
Nicaragua for over 40 years. The Nicaraguan
people, led by the Sandinistas, overthrew this
regime in 1979, a breathtaking popular
revolution.
The Sandinistas weren't
perfect. They possessed their fair share of
arrogance and their political philosophy
contained a number of contradictory elements.
But they were intelligent, rational and
civilised. They set out to establish a stable,
decent, pluralistic society. The death penalty
was abolished. Hundreds of thousands of
poverty-stricken peasants were brought back from
the dead. Over 100,000 families were given title
to land. Two thousand schools were built. A
quite remarkable literacy campaign reduced
illiteracy in the country to less than one
seventh. Free education was established and a
free health service. Infant mortality was
reduced by a third. Polio was eradicated.
The United States
denounced these achievements as Marxist/Leninist
subversion. In the view of the US government, a
dangerous example was being set. If Nicaragua
was allowed to establish basic norms of social
and economic justice, if it was allowed to raise
the standards of health care and education and
achieve social unity and national self respect,
neighbouring countries would ask the same
questions and do the same things. There was of
course at the time fierce resistance to the
status quo in El Salvador.
I spoke earlier about 'a
tapestry of lies' which surrounds us. President
Reagan commonly described Nicaragua as a
'totalitarian dungeon'. This was taken generally
by the media, and certainly by the British
government, as accurate and fair comment. But
there was in fact no record of death squads
under the Sandinista government. There was no
record of torture. There was no record of
systematic or official military brutality. No
priests were ever murdered in Nicaragua. There
were in fact three priests in the government,
two Jesuits and a Maryknoll missionary. The
totalitarian dungeons were actually next door,
in El Salvador and Guatemala. The United States
had brought down the democratically elected
government of Guatemala in 1954 and it is
estimated that over 200,000 people had been
victims of successive military dictatorships.
Six of the most
distinguished Jesuits in the world were
viciously murdered at the Central American
University in San Salvador in 1989 by a
battalion of the Alcatl regiment trained at Fort
Benning, Georgia, USA. That extremely brave man
Archbishop Romero was assassinated while saying
mass. It is estimated that 75,000 people died.
Why were they killed? They were killed because
they believed a better life was possible and
should be achieved. That belief immediately
qualified them as communists. They died because
they dared to question the status quo, the
endless plateau of poverty, disease, degradation
and oppression, which had been their birthright.
The United States finally
brought down the Sandinista government. It took
some years and considerable resistance but
relentless economic persecution and 30,000 dead
finally undermined the spirit of the Nicaraguan
people. They were exhausted and poverty stricken
once again. The casinos moved back into the
country. Free health and free education were
over. Big business returned with a vengeance.
'Democracy' had prevailed.
But this 'policy' was by
no means restricted to Central America. It was
conducted throughout the world. It was
never-ending. And it is as if it never happened.
The United States
supported and in many cases engendered every
right wing military dictatorship in the world
after the end of the Second World War. I refer
to Indonesia, Greece, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay,
Haiti, Turkey, the Philippines, Guatemala, El
Salvador, and, of course, Chile. The horror the
United States inflicted upon Chile in 1973 can
never be purged and can never be forgiven.
Hundreds of thousands of
deaths took place throughout these countries.
Did they take place? And are they in all cases
attributable to US foreign policy? The answer is
yes they did take place and they are
attributable to American foreign policy. But you
wouldn't know it.
It never happened. Nothing
ever happened. Even while it was happening it
wasn't happening. It didn't matter. It was of no
interest. The crimes of the United States have
been systematic, constant, vicious, remorseless,
but very few people have actually talked about
them. You have to hand it to America. It has
exercised a quite clinical manipulation of power
worldwide while masquerading as a force for
universal good. It's a brilliant, even witty,
highly successful act of hypnosis.
I put to you that the
United States is without doubt the greatest show
on the road. Brutal, indifferent, scornful and
ruthless it may be but it is also very clever.
As a salesman it is out on its own and its most
saleable commodity is self love. It's a winner.
Listen to all American presidents on television
say the words, 'the American people', as in the
sentence, 'I say to the American people it is
time to pray and to defend the rights of the
American people and I ask the American people to
trust their president in the action he is about
to take on behalf of the American people.'
It's a scintillating
stratagem. Language is actually employed to keep
thought at bay. The words 'the American people'
provide a truly voluptuous cushion of
reassurance. You don't need to think. Just lie
back on the cushion. The cushion may be
suffocating your intelligence and your critical
faculties but it's very comfortable. This does
not apply of course to the 40 million people
living below the poverty line and the 2 million
men and women imprisoned in the vast gulag of
prisons, which extends across the US.
The United States no
longer bothers about low intensity conflict. It
no longer sees any point in being reticent or
even devious. It puts its cards on the table
without fear or favour. It quite simply doesn't
give a damn about the United Nations,
international law or critical dissent, which it
regards as impotent and irrelevant. It also has
its own bleating little lamb tagging behind it
on a lead, the pathetic and supine Great
Britain.
What has happened to our
moral sensibility? Did we ever have any? What do
these words mean? Do they refer to a term very
rarely employed these days – conscience? A
conscience to do not only with our own acts but
to do with our shared responsibility in the acts
of others? Is all this dead? Look at Guantanamo
Bay. Hundreds of people detained without charge
for over three years, with no legal
representation or due process, technically
detained forever. This totally illegitimate
structure is maintained in defiance of the
Geneva Convention. It is not only tolerated but
hardly thought about by what's called the
'international community'. This criminal outrage
is being committed by a country, which declares
itself to be 'the leader of the free world'. Do
we think about the inhabitants of Guantanamo
Bay? What does the media say about them? They
pop up occasionally – a small item on page six.
They have been consigned to a no man's land from
which indeed they may never return. At present
many are on hunger strike, being force-fed,
including British residents. No niceties in
these force-feeding procedures. No sedative or
anaesthetic. Just a tube stuck up your nose and
into your throat. You vomit blood. This is
torture. What has the British Foreign Secretary
said about this? Nothing. What has the British
Prime Minister said about this? Nothing. Why
not? Because the United States has said: to
criticise our conduct in Guantanamo Bay
constitutes an unfriendly act. You're either
with us or against us. So Blair shuts up.
The invasion of Iraq was a
bandit act, an act of blatant state terrorism,
demonstrating absolute contempt for the concept
of international law. The invasion was an
arbitrary military action inspired by a series
of lies upon lies and gross manipulation of the
media and therefore of the public; an act
intended to consolidate American military and
economic control of the Middle East masquerading
– as a last resort – all other justifications
having failed to justify themselves – as
liberation. A formidable assertion of military
force responsible for the death and mutilation
of thousands and thousands of innocent people.
We have brought torture,
cluster bombs, depleted uranium, innumerable
acts of random murder, misery, degradation and
death to the Iraqi people and call it 'bringing
freedom and democracy to the Middle East'.
How many people do you
have to kill before you qualify to be described
as a mass murderer and a war criminal? One
hundred thousand? More than enough, I would have
thought. Therefore it is just that Bush and
Blair be arraigned before the International
Criminal Court of Justice. But Bush has been
clever. He has not ratified the International
Criminal Court of Justice. Therefore if any
American soldier or for that matter politician
finds himself in the dock Bush has warned that
he will send in the marines. But Tony Blair has
ratified the Court and is therefore available
for prosecution. We can let the Court have his
address if they're interested. It is Number 10,
Downing Street, London.
Death in this context is
irrelevant. Both Bush and Blair place death well
away on the back burner. At least 100,000 Iraqis
were killed by American bombs and missiles
before the Iraq insurgency began. These people
are of no moment. Their deaths don't exist. They
are blank. They are not even recorded as being
dead. 'We don't do body counts,' said the
American general Tommy Franks.
Early in the invasion
there was a photograph published on the front
page of British newspapers of Tony Blair kissing
the cheek of a little Iraqi boy. 'A grateful
child,' said the caption. A few days later there
was a story and photograph, on an inside page,
of another four-year-old boy with no arms. His
family had been blown up by a missile. He was
the only survivor. 'When do I get my arms back?'
he asked. The story was dropped. Well, Tony
Blair wasn't holding him in his arms, nor the
body of any other mutilated child, nor the body
of any bloody corpse. Blood is dirty. It dirties
your shirt and tie when you're making a sincere
speech on television.
The 2,000 American dead
are an embarrassment. They are transported to
their graves in the dark. Funerals are
unobtrusive, out of harm's way. The mutilated
rot in their beds, some for the rest of their
lives. So the dead and the mutilated both rot,
in different kinds of graves.
Here is an extract from a
poem by
Pablo Neruda, 'I'm Explaining a Few Things':
And one morning all
that was burning,
one morning the bonfires
leapt out of the earth
devouring human beings
and from then on fire,
gunpowder from then on,
and from then on blood.
Bandits with planes and Moors,
bandits with finger-rings and duchesses,
bandits with black friars spattering
blessings
came through the sky to kill children
and the blood of children ran through the
streets
without fuss, like children's blood.
Jackals that the
jackals would despise
stones that the dry thistle would bite on
and spit out,
vipers that the vipers would abominate.
Face to face with you
I have seen the blood
of Spain tower like a tide
to drown you in one wave
of pride and knives.
Treacherous
generals:
see my dead house,
look at broken Spain:
from every house burning metal flows
instead of flowers
from every socket of Spain
Spain emerges
and from every dead child a rifle with eyes
and from every crime bullets are born
which will one day find
the bull's eye of your hearts.
And you will ask: why
doesn't his poetry
speak of dreams and leaves
and the great volcanoes of his native land.
Come and see the blood
in the streets.
Come and see
the blood in the streets.
Come and see the blood
in the streets!*
Let me make it quite clear
that in quoting from Neruda's poem I am in no
way comparing Republican Spain to Saddam
Hussein's Iraq. I quote Neruda because nowhere
in contemporary poetry have I read such a
powerful visceral description of the bombing of
civilians.
I have said earlier that
the United States is now totally frank about
putting its cards on the table. That is the
case. Its official declared policy is now
defined as 'full spectrum dominance'. That is
not my term, it is theirs. 'Full spectrum
dominance' means control of land, sea, air and
space and all attendant resources.
The United States now
occupies 702 military installations throughout
the world in 132 countries, with the honourable
exception of Sweden, of course. We don't quite
know how they got there but they are there all
right.
The United States
possesses 8,000 active and operational nuclear
warheads. Two thousand are on hair trigger
alert, ready to be launched with 15 minutes
warning. It is developing new systems of nuclear
force, known as bunker busters. The British,
ever cooperative, are intending to replace their
own nuclear missile, Trident. Who, I wonder, are
they aiming at? Osama bin Laden? You? Me? Joe
Dokes? China? Paris? Who knows? What we do know
is that this infantile insanity – the possession
and threatened use of nuclear weapons – is at
the heart of present American political
philosophy. We must remind ourselves that the
United States is on a permanent military footing
and shows no sign of relaxing it.
Many thousands, if not
millions, of people in the United States itself
are demonstrably sickened, shamed and angered by
their government's actions, but as things stand
they are not a coherent political force – yet.
But the anxiety, uncertainty and fear which we
can see growing daily in the United States is
unlikely to diminish.
I know that President Bush
has many extremely competent speech writers but
I would like to volunteer for the job myself. I
propose the following short address which he can
make on television to the nation. I see him
grave, hair carefully combed, serious, winning,
sincere, often beguiling, sometimes employing a
wry smile, curiously attractive, a man's man.
'God is good. God is
great. God is good. My God is good. Bin Laden's
God is bad. His is a bad God. Saddam's God was
bad, except he didn't have one. He was a
barbarian. We are not barbarians. We don't chop
people's heads off. We believe in freedom. So
does God. I am not a barbarian. I am the
democratically elected leader of a
freedom-loving democracy. We are a compassionate
society. We give compassionate electrocution and
compassionate lethal injection. We are a great
nation. I am not a dictator. He is. I am not a
barbarian. He is. And he is. They all are. I
possess moral authority. You see this fist? This
is my moral authority. And don't you forget it.'
A writer's life is a
highly vulnerable, almost naked activity. We
don't have to weep about that. The writer makes
his choice and is stuck with it. But it is true
to say that you are open to all the winds, some
of them icy indeed. You are out on your own, out
on a limb. You find no shelter, no protection –
unless you lie – in which case of course you
have constructed your own protection and, it
could be argued, become a politician.
I have referred to death
quite a few times this evening. I shall now
quote a poem of my own called 'Death'.
Where was the dead
body found?
Who found the dead body?
Was the dead body dead when found?
How was the dead body found?
Who was the dead body?
Who was the father or
daughter or brother
Or uncle or sister or mother or son
Of the dead and abandoned body?
Was the body dead when
abandoned?
Was the body abandoned?
By whom had it been abandoned?
Was the dead body
naked or dressed for a journey?
What made you declare
the dead body dead?
Did you declare the dead body dead?
How well did you know the dead body?
How did you know the dead body was dead?
Did you wash the dead
body
Did you close both its eyes
Did you bury the body
Did you leave it abandoned
Did you kiss the dead body
When we look into a mirror
we think the image that confronts us is
accurate. But move a millimetre and the image
changes. We are actually looking at a
never-ending range of reflections. But sometimes
a writer has to smash the mirror – for it is on
the other side of that mirror that the truth
stares at us.
I believe that despite the
enormous odds which exist, unflinching,
unswerving, fierce intellectual determination,
as citizens, to define the real truth of
our lives and our societies is a crucial
obligation which devolves upon us all. It is in
fact mandatory.
If such a determination is
not embodied in our political vision we have no
hope of restoring what is so nearly lost to us –
the dignity of man.
* Extract from "I'm Explaining a Few Things"
translated by Nathaniel Tarn, from Pablo Neruda:
Selected Poems, published by Jonathan
Cape, London 1970. Used by permission of The
Random House Group Limited.
