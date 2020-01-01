The
Digital Revolution Is Inconsistent With Liberty
By Paul
Craig Roberts
April
24, 2020 "Information
Clearing House"
-
Many have expressed concerns that
coronavirus will be used, as 9/11 and the hoax
“war on terror” were, to further expand the
American police state dystopia.
But we were doomed by the digital
revolution to a controlled existence regardless
of 9/11 and Covid-19.
The
digital revolution provides government and
corporations with unlimited and unaccountable
ability to spy and control populations.
Every word, deed, and movement of people
can be tracked and a “social credit” dossier
built for them.
China already has such a control system
in place.
Those whose profiles are outside
acceptable parameters are unable to function in
normal society, being blocked from passports,
driving licenses, employment, and activities
reserved to those with acceptable social credit
scores.
Technology is now available that permits videos
to be created of people speaking words that they
never spoke.
These can be used to ruin people on
social media and to convict them falsely in
trials.
Privacy no longer exists despite endless
“privacy notices,” and people have no control
over their persona.
Even a person’s unspoken thoughts are under
assault by mind-reading technologies. Once money
has been reduced to digital money, a person’s
access to his funds can be cut off at any time.
Financial independence ceases to exist
for those who don’t comply.
The
outcome of the digital revolution is completely
different from the naive belief that the
Internet opened up communicative freedom that
would ensure liberty.
What a joke this belief turned out to be.
The tech and social media firms
themselves engage in censorship of explanations,
called “conspiracy theories,” that differ from
official or permissible explanations or use
words found “offensive” by privileged groups.
Truth itself has become a “conspiracy
theory.” Factual history is unacceptable to
Identity Politics and is being replaced by fake
history, such as the New York Times’ 1619
Project.
It is certainly true that indoctrination is part
of enculturation, and every age has had to
struggle for truth.
There have always been interests whose
agendas are served by falsehood.
But for those determined, it was possible
to challenge and to expose the falsehoods.
That possibility is what is extirpated by
the digital revolution.
The
technology is already in advance of that
portrayed in George Orwell’s dystopia, 1984.
We await the coalescing of elite interests in a
leadership agenda. All the tools Big Brother
needs await his arrival.
The
young born into the digital revoluton know no
different. They are so taken with their
electronic gadgets and indispensable apps and so
content in their self-isolation in virtual
reality that liberty means the ability to push
buttons to call up images and entertainment.
Liberty will not have to be taken from them.
It has already left them.
Indeed, they never knew it or its
requirements.
The well-rewarded techies who created the
instruments of oppression are proud of their
contribution to the creation of a police state
dystopia. These preening fools are the
handmaidens of the police state.
Years
ago I read a science fiction short story about a
father and mother who were concerned about their
son as the age of testing approached.
They were members of a people that had
somehow recovered from an enslaving technology.
To prevent a reoccurrence, testing of the young
was instituted to weed out for extermination
those whose intelligence and aptitude could
bring back technological tyranny.
In their society, not all forms of human
creativity were permissible.
A society so full of hubris that it
played God was unacceptable.
Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of
the Treasury for Economic Policy and associate
editor of the Wall Street Journal. He was
columnist for Business Week, Scripps Howard News
Service, and Creators Syndicate. He has had many
university appointments. His internet columns
have attracted a worldwide following. Roberts'
latest books are
The Failure of Laissez Faire
Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West,
How America Was Lost,
and
The Neoconservative Threat to
World Order.
