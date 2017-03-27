Operation Mosul: A Medieval Massacre
By Stephen Lendman
Video embedded in this article by
ICH, did not appear in the original
item
March 27, 2017 "Information
Clearing House"
-
Russian Foreign
Ministry spokeswoman Maria
Zakharova described
it this way weeks after US-led
terror-bombing and Iraqi ground
operations began last October – long
before the worst horrors ongoing
now.
US-orchestrated
operations are being conducted under
“conditions of absolute information
blockade,” Zakharova explained.
Nothing was done to
protect, evacuate or otherwise help
civilians. They’ve been on their own
in harm’s way without humanitarian
or any other type aid or
consideration for their welfare and
safety since last October.
Hundreds of thousands
remain trapped in the city. Others
getting out risk their lives to do
it – as endangered by US
terror-bombing as ISIS fighters.
In the battle for
Aleppo, Russia and Syria established
humanitarian corridors – without aid
from the UN or other countries.
Great care was taken to avoid
civilian casualties, why liberating
the city entirely took so long.
Moscow ceased aerial
operations in October 2016 to
protect civilians, long before the
battle for Aleppo was won in late
December.
The West and
supportive media disgracefully
portrayed a heroic Leningrad-type
liberation as naked aggression.
They’re largely
silent on the rape and destruction
of Mosul. What’s reported falsely
portrays liberation. Nothing about
US terror-bombing mass murder. An
orchestrated coverup of reality
continues.
No help was provided
for desperate city civilians, tapped
in harm’s way. In months of
fighting, likely thousands were
massacred, countless others injured,
hundreds of thousands displaced – by
indiscriminate US terror-bombing and
ground artillery fire.
Western
media are complicit by silence with
rare exceptions. On March 23, London’s
Independent cited
local media sources, saying Thursday
airstrikes on Mosul caused “230”
civilian deaths.
“A correspondent for
Rudaw, a Kurdish news agency
operating in northern Iraq, said
that 137 people – most believed to
be civilians – died when a bomb hit
a single building in al-Jadida, in
the western side of the city on
Thursday.”
“Another 100 were
killed nearby. Some of the dead
were taking shelter inside the
homes,” according to Kurdish
journalist Hevidar
Ahmed, reporting from the
scene of the massacre.
RT reported over
130 civilians massacred overnight in
Mosul from US terror-bombing. The
death toll could be much higher.
Bodies are being pulled from rubble,
a slow, arduous task.
According to a local
eyewitness,
“(t)he entire neighborhood
was fleeing because of missiles that
hit, so people had taken refuge
here.”
“I didn’t know if it was a
shelter. I didn’t know we couldn’t
go there. My entire family is
inside, 27 people. We pulled only
one of them out and don’t know about
the rest. Yes, he was dead.”
Civilians suffer most in all
wars. Contempt for their agony and
trauma in Mosul and other US war
theaters compounds their
desperation.
Surviving is a daily
struggle. Many don’t make it. Others
are scarred for life.
Stephen Lendman lives
in Chicago. He can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. His
new book as editor and contributor
is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine:
How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks
WW III.”
http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html
- Visit
his blog site at
sjlendman.blogspot.com.