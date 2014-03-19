Al
Qaeda Is Attacking Syrian Cities with US Weapons
— but You Wouldn't Know That from the Media
Rebranded Syrian al-Qaeda, Tahrir al-Sham, has
been leading offensives in Hama and Damascus
while mainstream media whitewash it
By Ben Norton
April 03,
- In the West, rare al-Qaeda-linked attacks are
seized on to justify draconian anti-Muslim
policies and growing racism and xenophobia. In
Syria, however, the fact that frequent similar
attacks are even al-Qaeda-linked at all is
played down.
An
Islamist extremist went on a rampage in London
on March 22, killing at least five people and
wounding dozens more. At the same moment, there
were also al-Qaeda-linked attacks going on
against major Syrian cities — with drastically
different media responses.
In
fact, the same Western media outlets that made
sure every person on the planet knew about the
attack in London simultaneously grossly
understated, and even outright ignored, the ties
of the Syrian jihadists to the extremist group
that carried out the 9/11 attacks.
Hay'at
Tahrir al-Sham, a military alliance that
represents an attempt to rebrand Syria's
original al-Qaeda affiliate, Jabhat Al-Nusra,
initiated an assault near the city of Hama on
March 21, in collaboration with fighters from
the so-called Free Syrian Army, or FSA, which
has for years been supported by the U.S. and its
allies.
In the
days before, the same al-Qaeda-linked group and
another extremist Islamist militia, Ahrar
al-Sham, launched two other attacks inside and
on the outskirts of Syria’s capital, Damascus,
targeting civilian areas under the control of
the Syrian government.
In her coverage of the assault on Damascus, the
Washington Post's Liz Sly provided a prime
example of how this media whitewashing works:
Sly
did not even mention Tahrir
al-Sham's links to al-Qaeda, referring to the
group simple as "extreme." She also described a
U.S.-vetted FSA faction that was fighting
alongside rebranded al-Qaeda, Faylaq al-Rahman,
as "moderate."
Another disturbing development that has been
virtually ignored by U.S. mainstream media are
the
videos of
Tahrir al-Sham and the FSA-affiliated
Jaish al-Izza,
which is fighting alongside rebranded al-Qaeda
in the Hama offensive, attacking the Syrian army
with TOW anti-tank missiles, which were
manufactured by the American weapons company
Raytheon and supplied to CIA-vetted rebels.
Echoing
Western governments' extensive support for armed
rebels committed to overthrowing the Syrian
government, Western media outlets have for years
consistently downplayed the influence of
extremists in the Syrian opposition.
Recent reports continue this trend. Headlines on
the jihadist offensives in Hama and Damascus
refer to sectarian extremist fighters
ambiguously as "Syrian rebels," and articles
bury the extremists' ties to al-Qaeda several
paragraphs down in the story, where
most readers,
who simply skim headlines and leads, do not
tread.
AlterNet analyzed numerous reports in major
outlets and detailed how they have egregiously
understated the role of al-Qaeda-linked
militants in the recent attacks in Syria —
while, at the same moment, fueling paranoia
about infrequent attacks in the West.
Al-Qaeda's
PR strategy
Jabhat al-Nusra, Syria’s former al-Qaeda
affiliate, established itself as the most
effective fighting force in the opposition
committed to overthrowing the government of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Willing to
carry out suicide bombings and attack its foes
with unreserved brutality, it has taken on a
leadership role in Syria, as even longtime
supporters of U.S. regime change in the country
have
acknowledged.
The
extremist group is not seeking freedom and
democracy; rather, it hopes to create an
ultra-reactionary Islamic state in Syria — and,
eventually, beyond. Unlike its former ally ISIS
(the two split in 2014), however, Jabhat al-Nusra
has been much more careful with its public
relations strategy.
Aware
of the stigma of being associated with an
international jihadist group that massacres
civilians, al-Nusra formally distanced itself
from al-Qaeda in mid-2016, and rebranded as
Jabhat Fatah al-Sham.
Then, in January of this year, Jabhat Fatah
al-Sham created a new alliance:
Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham.
The group was formed in a merger of Jabhat Fatah
al-Sham with other influential Salafi jihadist
militias in Syria, including Nour al-Din al-Zinki,
which had previously been CIA-vetted and armed
with TOW anti-tank missiles by the U.S.
A
few weeks before the Hama and Damascus attacks,
Tahrir al-Sham released another video showing it
using U.S.-manufactured anti-tank missiles
against the Syrian army in west Aleppo.
U.S.-made TOW missiles have ended up in the
hands of a variety of extremist groups in Syria,
including
ISIS. Before
rebranding, Syria's official al-Qaeda afilliate
Jabhat al-Nusra
had taken anti-tank weapons from so-called
moderate rebels, and close U.S. ally
Saudi Arabia
has also transferred TOW missiles to militants
in Syria.
Western
media outlets have consistently treated Jabhat
al-Nusra, in its various rebranded forms,
differently than other branches of al-Qaeda, as
it happens to be attacking Western enemies: the
Syrian government and its allies Iran, Hezbollah
and Russia.
The Hama
Offensive
Tahrir al-Sham's attack near Hama on March 21
received extremely inadequate media coverage. Reuters
described the extremist militants merely as
"Syrian rebels," titling its report "Syrian
rebels press major assault near Hama." The major
international news agency did not mention until
the 11th paragraph that this "attack is being
led by Tahrir al-Sham, an alliance of Islamist
factions dominated by a group that was formerly
al Qaeda's official affiliate in the Syrian
war."
In another brief article entitled "Syrian rebels
advance to within 4 km of Hama city -
Observatory,"
Reuters noted
that the assault was being "spearheaded by the
jihadist alliance," but did not report this
alliance's ties to al-Qaeda.
Turkish media outlet the
Anadolu Agency
was extremely misleading in its coverage. It
titled its report "Syrian opposition makes gains
near Hama," and opened the story writing, "The
Free Syrian Army (FSA) and other opposition
groups have reportedly made gains against regime
forces as part of a new offensive near Hama city
in west-central Syria."
The
Anadolu Agency report did not mention once that
this offensive is being led by rebranded
al-Qaeda, as at least Reuters had belatedly
acknowledged. The major Turkish news outlet
completely left out this crucial detail.
The
Turkish government supports Syrian militant
groups, and has invested vast resources in
trying to overthrow the Syrian government, in
collaboration with the U.S., Saudi Arabia and
Qatar.
Expert Marc Lynch, director of the Institute for
Middle East Studies at George Washington
University,
noted in his
book The New Arab Wars that the idea of
the so-called moderate Free Syrian Army,
incessantly invoked by the U.S. and its allies,
has been "something of a myth, with a media
presence far outstripping its actual
organizational capacity." Major media outlets
continue to propagate this myth, nevertheless.
Middle East Monitor
wrote early in its report that "the Hama
offensive also includes Free Syrian Army (FSA)
fighters who had agreed to a truce in December
brokered by Russia and Turkey." The news outlet,
which tends to take a pro-Gulf editorial stance,
refers to Syrian government-aligned fighters as
"Iranian-sponsored Shia jihadist militias," yet
does not disclose until the 11th paragraph that,
"Although the FSA are involved in the operation,
the attack is being spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir
Al-Sham, or the Syrian Liberation Organisation
(SLO), an alliance of Islamist factions
dominated by a group that was formerly
Al-Qaeda’s official affiliate in the Syrian
war."
Syria Direct — a non-profit journalism
organization that is
partnered with
the U.S. State Department and Canadian
government and that is funded by the Global
Peace & Development Charitable Trust, which in
turn is partnered with and
funded by
Western governments and large corporations — was
even more disingenuous in its coverage.
Syria Direct
did not even mention Tahrir al-Sham's
connections to al-Qaeda; it simply described the
extremist Salafi group as an "Islamist
coalition," and noted it was fighting alongside
an FSA-affiliated militia. The website also
ambiguously titled its report "Syrian rebel
forces launch campaign, again, to breach Hama
city and airport."
While
referring to numerous Salafi militias without
mentioning their ties to al-Qaeda, Syria Direct
also quoted three unidentified "rebel
spokesmen," who "all stressed that the
attack was not just a diversionary tactic but
rather an all-out effort to breach the fortified
regime bastion of Hama city, a long-sought prize
for Syria's northern rebels."
Turkish state media
TRT World
titled its report "Rebels launch fresh offensive
ahead of Syria peace talks," and waited until
the sixth paragraph to acknowledge the role of
Al Qaeda in that offensive.
Al-Masdar News was one of the only news outlets
to make the presence of the extremist militants
clear in its headlines: "Jihadist
rebels capture
key village in northern Hama," "Syrian Army
reinforcements arrive to northern Hama to
fend off jihadist offensive"
and "Jihadist
rebels take control
of Khattab village in northern Hama."
Damascus
Attacks
This
was not the only recent jihadist-led offensive
that was whitewashed by major media outlets in
recent days.
On
March 19, al-Qaeda's local franchise and the
extremist group Ahrar al-Sham carried out an
attack inside the center of Syria's capital,
Damascus.
Ahrar
al-Sham, a violent sectarian Salafi group that
has at various points aligned itself with
al-Qaeda, is supported by close U.S. allies
Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
The Guardian published a report by the
Associated Press
titled "Clashes in Damascus after rebels tunnel
into government-held areas." The article did not
mention until the eighth paragraph that the
"Levant Liberation Committee (LLC), a group
linked to al-Qaida, and the independent Failaq
al-Rahman faction also participated in the
attack."
The
Associated Press article put the word terrorists
in "scare quotes," writing, "Syrian state media
said the military had repelled an attack by a
group linked to al-Qaida after 'terrorists'
infiltrated through tunnels in the middle of the
night." Yet it did not use such scare quotes on
the word "liberated" when writing, "The
ultraconservative Ahrar al-Sham rebel faction
said fighters had liberated the area."
"Artillery shells and rockets had landed in the
heart of the city," the leading international
new service noted, citing local residents. Like
the pro-Gulf Middle East Monitor, the Associated
Press stressed the presence of
government-aligned "Shia militias" before it
even acknowledged the fact that the
militant-offensive was being led by an
al-Qaeda-linked group.
On
March 21, al-Qaeda-linked extremists launched a
similar series of attacks on the outskirts of
Damascus, in addition to the Hama offensive on
the same day.
In the second paragraph of her report, titled
"Resurgent Syrian Rebels Surprise Damascus With
New Assaults,"
The New York Times'
Anne Barnard conceded that the fighters were "a
mix of Islamist rebel groups and hard-line
Qaeda-linked jihadists."
Reuters
was much less open in its reporting. The major
international news agency did not acknowledge
until the 20th paragraph that these attacks were
led by an al-Qaeda-linked group, and only then
indirectly, through the Syrian government. "The
government says the attack is being carried out
by fighters of the Nusra Front, a jihadist group
that was al Qaeda's official affiliate in the
Syrian war until it declared they had broken off
ties last year," Reuters wrote near the end of
its report. "The Nusra Front is now part of an
Islamist alliance called Tahrir al-Sham."
Hay'at
Tahrir al-Sham and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham made it
clear that their rebranding efforts were an
attempt to gain more legitimacy and support.
Major corporate media outlets are helping the
extremist group accomplish this goal.
