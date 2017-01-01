Pentagon Study Declares American Empire Is ‘Collapsing’

July 17, 2017 "Information
Clearing House"
-
An
extraordinary
new Pentagon study
has concluded that the U.S.-backed
international order established after
World War 2 is “fraying” and may even be
“collapsing”, leading the United States
to lose its position of “primacy” in
world affairs.
The solution proposed to protect U.S.
power in this new “post-primacy”
environment is, however, more of the
same: more surveillance, more propaganda
(“strategic manipulation of
perceptions”) and more military
expansionism.
The document concludes that the world
has entered a fundamentally new phase of
transformation in which U.S. power is in
decline, international order is
unravelling, and the authority of
governments everywhere is crumbling.
Having lost its past status of
“pre-eminence”, the U.S. now inhabits a
dangerous, unpredictable “post-primacy”
world, whose defining feature is
“resistance to authority”.
Danger comes not just from great power
rivals like Russia and China, both
portrayed as rapidly growing threats to
American interests, but also from the
increasing risk of “Arab Spring”-style
events. These will erupt not just in the
Middle East, but all over the world,
potentially undermining trust in
incumbent governments for the
foreseeable future.
The report, based on a year-long
intensive research process involving
consultation with key agencies across
the Department of Defense and U.S. Army,
calls for the U.S. government to invest
in more surveillance, better propaganda
through “strategic manipulation” of
public opinion, and a “wider and more
flexible” U.S. military.
The report was published in June by the
U.S. Army War College’s Strategic
Studies Institute to evaluate the DoD’s
approach to risk assessment at all
levels of Pentagon policy planning. The
study was supported and sponsored by the
U.S. Army’s Strategic Plans and Policy
Directorate; the Joint Staff, J5
(Strategy and Policy Branch); the Office
of the Deputy Secretary of Defense for
Strategy and Force Development; and the
Army Study Program Management Office.
Collapse
“While the United States remains a
global political, economic, and military
giant, it no longer enjoys an
unassailable position versus state
competitors,” the report laments.
“In brief, the status quo that was
hatched and nurtured by U.S.
strategists after World War II and
has for decades been the principal
‘beat’ for DoD is not merely fraying
but may, in fact, be collapsing.”
The study describes the essentially
imperial nature of this order as being
underpinned by American dominance, with
the U.S. and its allies literally
“dictating” its terms to further their
own interests:
“The order and its constituent
parts, first emerged from World War
II, were transformed to a unipolar
system with the collapse of the
Soviet Union, and have by-and-large
been dominated by the United States
and its major Western and Asian
allies since. Status quo forces
collectively are comfortable with
their dominant role in dictating the
terms of international security
outcomes and resist the emergence of
rival centers of power and
authority.”
But this era when the U.S. and its
allies could simply get their way is
over. Observing that U.S. officials
“naturally feel an obligation to
preserve the U.S. global position within
a favorable international order,” the
report concludes that this “rules-based
global order that the United States
built and sustained for 7 decades is
under enormous stress.”
The report provides a detailed breakdown
of how the DoD perceives this order to
be rapidly unravelling, with the
Pentagon being increasingly outpaced by
world events. Warning that “global
events will happen faster than DoD is
currently equipped to handle”, the study
concludes that the U.S. “can no longer
count on the unassailable position of
dominance, supremacy, or pre-eminence it
enjoyed for the 20-plus years after the
fall of the Soviet Union.”
So
weakened is U.S. power, that it can no
longer even “automatically generate
consistent and sustained local military
superiority at range.”
It’s not just U.S. power that is in
decline. The U.S. Army War College study
concludes that:
“[A]ll states and traditional
political authority structures are
under increasing pressure from
endogenous and exogenous forces… The
fracturing of the post-Cold War
global system is accompanied by the
internal fraying in the political,
social, and economic fabric of
practically all states.”
But, the document says, this should not
be seen as defeatism, but rather a
“wakeup call”. If nothing is done to
adapt to this “post-primacy”
environment, the complexity and speed of
world events will “increasingly defy
[DoD’s] current strategy, planning, and
risk assessment conventions and biases.”
Defending the
“status quo”
Top on the list of forces that have
knocked the U.S. off its position of
global “pre-eminence”, says the report,
are the role of competing powers — major
rivals like Russia and China, as well as
smaller players like Iran and North
Korea.
The document is particularly candid in
setting out why the U.S. sees these
countries as threats — not so much
because of tangible military or security
issues, but mainly because their pursuit
of their own legitimate national
interests is, in itself, seen as
undermining American dominance.
Russia and China are described as
“revisionist forces” who benefit from
the U.S.-dominated international order,
but who dare to “seek a new distribution
of power and authority commensurate with
their emergence as legitimate rivals to
U.S. dominance.” Russia and China, the
analysts say, “are engaged in a
deliberate program to demonstrate the
limits of U.S. authority, will, reach,
influence, and impact.”
The premise of this conclusion is that
the U.S.-backed “status quo”
international order is fundamentally
“favorable” for the interests of the
U.S. and its allies. Any effort to make
global order also work “favorably” for
anyone else is automatically seen as a
threat to U.S. power and interests.
Thus, Russia and China “seek to reorder
their position in the existing status
quo in ways that — at a minimum — create
more favorable circumstances for pursuit
of their core objectives.” At first
glance there seems nothing particularly
wrong about this. So the analysts
emphasize that “a more maximalist
perspective sees them pursuing advantage
at the direct expense of the United
States and its principal Western and
Asian allies.”
Most conspicuous of all, there is little
substantiation in the document of how
Russia and China pose a meaningful
threat to American national security.
The chief challenge is that they “are
bent on revising the contemporary status
quo” through the use of “gray zone”
techniques, involving “means and methods
falling far short of unambiguous or open
provocation and conflict”.
Such “murkier, less obvious forms of
state-based aggression”, despite falling
short of actual violence, are
condemned — but then, losing any sense
of moral high-ground, the Pentagon study
advocates that the U.S. itself should
“go gray or go home” to ensure U.S.
influence.
The document also sets out the real
reasons that the U.S. is hostile to
“revolutionary forces” like Iran and
North Korea: they pose fundamental
obstacles to U.S. imperial influence in
those regions. They are:
“… neither the products of, nor are
they satisfied with, the
contemporary order… At a minimum,
they intend to destroy the reach of
the U.S.-led order into what they
perceive to be their legitimate
sphere of influence. They are also
resolved to replace that order
locally with a new rule set dictated
by them.”
Far from insisting, as the U.S.
government does officially, that Iran
and North Korea pose as nuclear threats,
the document instead insists they are
considered problematic for the expansion
of the “U.S.-led order.”
Losing the propaganda war
Amidst the challenge posed by these
competing powers, the Pentagon study
emphasizes the threat from non-state
forces undermining the “U.S.-led order”
in different ways, primarily through
information.
The “hyper-connectivity and
weaponization of information,
disinformation, and disaffection”, the
study team observes, is leading to the
uncontrolled spread of information. The
upshot is that the Pentagon faces the
“inevitable elimination of secrecy and
operational security”.
“Wide uncontrolled access to
technology that most now take for
granted is rapidly undermining prior
advantages of discrete, secret, or
covert intentions, actions, or
operations… In the end, senior
defense leaders should assume that
all defense-related activity from
minor tactical movements to major
military operations would occur
completely in the open from this
point forward.”
This information revolution, in turn, is
leading to the “generalized
disintegration of traditional authority
structures… fueled, and/or accelerated
by hyperconnectivity and the obvious
decay and potential failure of the
post-Cold War status quo.”
Civil unrest
Highlighting the threat posed by groups
like ISIS and al-Qaeda, the study also
points to “leaderless instability (e.g.,
Arab Spring)” as a major driver of “a
generalized erosion or dissolution of
traditional authority structures.”
The document hints that such populist
civil unrest is likely to become
prominent in Western homelands,
including inside the United States.
“To date, U.S. strategists have been
fixated on this trend in the greater
Middle East. However, the same
forces at work there are similarly
eroding the reach and authority of
governments worldwide… it would be
unwise not to recognize that they
will mutate, metastasize, and
manifest differently over time.”
The U.S. homeland is flagged-up as being
especially vulnerable to the breakdown
of “traditional authority structures”:
“The United States and its
population are increasingly exposed
to substantial harm and an erosion
of security from individuals and
small groups of motivated actors,
leveraging the confluence of
hyperconnectivity, fear, and
increased vulnerability to sow
disorder and uncertainty. This
intensely disorienting and
dislocating form of resistance to
authority arrives via physical,
virtual, and psychological violence
and can create effects that appear
substantially out of proportion to
the origin and physical size or
scale of the proximate hazard or
threat.”
There is little reflection, however, on
the role of the US government itself in
fomenting such endemic distrust, through
its own policies.
Bad facts
Among the most dangerous drivers of this
risk of civil unrest and mass
destabilization, the document asserts,
are different categories of fact. Apart
from the obvious “fact-free”, defined as
information that undermines “objective
truth”, the other categories include
actual truths that, however, are
damaging to America’s global reputation.
“Fact-inconvenient” information consists
of the exposure of “details that, by
implication, undermine legitimate
authority and erode the relationships
between governments and the
governed” — facts, for instance, that
reveal how government policy is corrupt,
incompetent or undemocratic.
“Fact-perilous” information refers
basically to national security leaks
from whistleblowers such as Edward
Snowden or Bradley Manning, “exposing
highly classified, sensitive, or
proprietary information that can be used
to accelerate a real loss of tactical,
operational, or strategic advantage.”
“Fact-toxic” information pertains to
actual truths which, the document
complains, are “exposed in the absence
of context”, and therefore poison
“important political discourse.” Such
information is seen as being most potent
in triggering outbreaks of civil unrest,
because it:
“… fatally weakens foundational
security at an international,
regional, national, or personal
level. Indeed,
fact-toxic
exposures are those
likeliest to trigger viral or
contagious insecurity across or
within borders and between or among
peoples.”
In
short, the U.S. Army War College study
team believe that the spread of ‘facts’
challenging the legitimacy of American
empire is a major driver of its decline:
not the actual behavior of the empire
which such facts point to.
Mass surveillance and
psychological warfare
The Pentagon study therefore comes up
with two solutions to the information
threat.
The first is to make better use of U.S.
mass surveillance capabilities, which
are described as “the largest and most
sophisticated and integrated
intelligence complex in world.” The U.S.
can “generate insight faster and more
reliably than its competitors can, if it
chooses to do so”. Combined with its
“military forward presence and power
projection”, the U.S. is in “an enviable
position of strength.”
Supposedly, though, the problem is that
the U.S. does not make full use of this
potential strength:
“That strength, however, is only as
durable as the United States’
willingness to see and employ it to
its advantage. To the extent that
the United States and its defense
enterprise are seen to lead, others
will follow…”
The document also criticizes U.S.
strategies for focusing too much on
trying to defend against foreign efforts
to penetrate or disrupt U.S.
intelligence, at the expense of “the
purposeful exploitation of the same
architecture for the strategic
manipulation of perceptions and its
attendant influence on political and
security outcomes.”
Pentagon officials need to simply
accept, therefore, that:
“… the U.S. homeland, individual
American citizens, and U.S. public
opinion and perceptions will
increasingly become battlefields.”
Military supremacy
Having mourned the loss of U.S. primacy,
the Pentagon report sees expanding the
U.S. military as the only option.
The bipartisan consensus on military
supremacism, however, is not enough. The
document demands a military force so
powerful it can preserve “maximum
freedom of action”, and allow the U.S.
to “dictate or hold significant sway
over outcomes in international
disputes.”
One would be hard-pressed to find a
clearer statement of imperial intent in
any U.S. Army document:
“While as a rule, U.S. leaders of
both political parties have
consistently committed to the
maintenance of U.S. military
superiority over all potential state
rivals, the post-primacy reality
demands a wider and more flexible
military force that can generate
advantage and options across the
broadest possible range of military
demands. To U.S. political
leadership, maintenance of military
advantage preserves maximum freedom
of action… Finally, it allows U.S.
decision-makers the opportunity to
dictate or hold significant sway
over outcomes in international
disputes in the shadow of
significant U.S. military capability
and the implied promise of
unacceptable consequences in the
event that capability is unleashed.”
Once again, military power is
essentially depicted as a tool for the
U.S. to force, threaten and cajole other
countries into submission to U.S.
demands.
The very concept of ‘defence’ is thus
re-framed as the capacity to use
overwhelming military might to get one’s
way — anything which undermines this
capacity ends up automatically appearing
as a threat that deserves to be
attacked.
Empire of capital
Accordingly, a core goal of this
military expansionism is ensuring that
the United States and its international
partners have “unimpeded access to air,
sea, space, cyberspace, and the
electromagnetic spectrum in order to
underwrite their security and
prosperity”.
This also means that the U.S. must
retain the ability to physically access
any region it wants, whenever it wants:
“Failure of or limitations on the
ability of the United States to
enter and operate within key regions
of the world, for example, undermine
both U.S. and partner security.”
The U.S. thus must try to minimize any
“purposeful, malevolent, or incidental
interruption of access to the commons,
as well as critical regions, resources,
and markets.”
Without ever referring directly to
‘capitalism’, the document eliminates
any ambiguity about how the Pentagon
sees this new era of “Persistent
Conflict 2.0”:
“… some are fighting globalization
and globalization is also actively
fighting back. Combined, all of
these forces are rending at the
fabric of security and stable
governance that all states aspire to
and rely on for survival.”
This is a war, then, between US-led
capitalist globalization, and anyone who
resists it.
And to win it, the document puts forward
a combination of strategies:
consolidating the U.S. intelligence
complex and using it more ruthlessly;
intensifying mass surveillance and
propaganda to manipulate popular
opinion; expanding U.S. military clout
to ensure access to “strategic regions,
markets, and resources”.
Even so, the overarching goal is
somewhat more modest — to prevent the
U.S.-led order from collapsing further:
“…. while the favorable
U.S.-dominated status quo is under
significant internal and external
pressure, adapted American power can
help to forestall or even reverse
outright failure in the most
critical regions”.
The hope is that the U.S. will be able
to fashion “a remodeled but nonetheless
still favorable post-primacy
international order.”
Narcissism
Like all U.S. Army War College
publications, the document states that
it does not necessarily represent the
official position of the U.S. Army or
DoD. While this caveat means that its
findings cannot be taken to formally
represent the U.S. government, the
document does also admit that it
represents “the collective wisdom” of
the numerous officials consulted.
In
that sense, the document is a uniquely
insightful window into the mind of the
Pentagon, and how embarrassingly limited
its cognitive scope really is.
And this in turn reveals not only why
the Pentagon’s approach is bound to make
things worse, but also what an
alternative more productive approach
might look like.
Launched in June 2016 and completed in
April 2017, the U.S. Army War College
research project involved extensive
consultation with officials across the
Pentagon, including representatives of
the joint and service staffs, the Office
of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), U.S.
Central Command (USCENTCOM), U.S.
Pacific Command (USPACOM), U.S. Northern
Command (USNORTHCOM), U.S. Special
Operations Command (USSOCOM); U.S.
Forces, Japan (USFJ), the Defense
Intelligence Agency (DIA), the National
Intelligence Council, U.S. Strategic
Command (USSTRATCOM), and U.S. Army
Pacific [USARPAC] and Pacific Fleet
[PACFLT]).
The study team also consulted with a
handful of American think-tanks of a
somewhat neoconservative persuasion: the
American Enterprise Institute, the
Center for Strategic and International
Studies (CSIS), the RAND Corporation,
and the Institute for the Study of War.
No
wonder, then, that its findings are so
myopic.
But what else would you expect from a
research process so deeply narcissistic,
that it involves little more than
talking to yourself? Is it any wonder
that the solutions offered represent an
echo chamber calling to amplify
precisely the same policies that have
contributed to the destabilization of
U.S. power?
The
research methodology manages to
systematically ignore the most critical
evidence surrounding the drivers
undermining U.S. primacy: such as, the
biophysical processes of climate, energy
and food disruption
behind the Arab Spring; the
confluence of military violence, fossil
fuel interests and geopolitical
alliances
behind the rise of ISIS; or the
fundamental grievances that have driven
a breakdown in trust with governments
since the 2008 financial collapse and
the
ensuing ongoing period of neoliberal
economic failure.
A
large body of data demonstrates that the
escalating risks to U.S. power have come
not from outside U.S. power, but from
the very manner in which U.S. power has
operated. The breakdown of the U.S.-led
international order, from this
perspective, is happening as a direct
consequence of deep-seated flaws in the
structure, values and vision of that
order.
In
this context, the study’s conclusions
are less a reflection of the actual
state of the world, than of the way the
Pentagon sees itself and the world.
Indeed, most telling of all is the
document’s utter inability to recognize
the role of the Pentagon itself in
systematically pursuing a wide range of
policies over the last several decades
which have contributed directly to the
very instability it now wants to defend
against.
The Pentagon frames itself as existing
outside the Hobbesian turmoil that it
conveniently projects onto the
world — the result is a monumental and
convenient rejection of any sense of
responsibility for what happens in the
world.
In
this sense, the document is a powerful
illustration of the self-limiting
failure of conventional risk-assessment
approaches. What is needed instead is a
systems-oriented approach based on
evaluating not just the Pentagon’s
internal beliefs about the drivers of
risk — but engaging with independent
scientific evidence about those drivers
to test the extent to which those
beliefs withstand rigorous scrutiny.
Such an approach could open the door to
a very different scenario to the one
recommended by this document — one based
on a willingness to actually look in the
mirror. And that in turn might open up
the opportunity for Pentagon officials
to imagine alternative policies with a
real chance of actually working, rather
than reinforcing the same stale failed
strategies of the past.
It
is no surprise then that even the
Pentagon’s apparent conviction in the
inexorable decline of U.S. power could
well be overblown.
According to Dr Sean Starrs of MIT’s
Center for International Studies, a true
picture of U.S. power cannot be
determined solely from national
accounts. We have to look at the
accounts of transnational corporations.
Starrs
shows
that American transnational corporations
are vastly more powerful than their
competitors. His data suggests that
American economic supremacism remains at
an all-time high, and still unchallenged
even by an economic powerhouse like
China.
This does not necessarily discredit the
Pentagon’s emerging recognition that
U.S. imperial power faces a new era of
decline and unprecedented volatility.
But it does suggest that the Pentagon’s
sense of U.S. global pre-eminence is
very much bound up with its capacity to
project American capitalism globally.
As
geopolitical rivals agitate against U.S.
economic reach, and as new movements
emerge hoping to undermine American
“unimpeded access” to global resources
and markets, what’s clear is that DoD
officials see anything which competes
with or undermines American capitalism
as a clear and present danger.
But nothing put forward in this document
will actually contribute to slowing the
decline of U.S. power.
On the
contrary, the Pentagon study’s
recommendations call for an
intensification of the very imperial
policies that futurist Professor Johan
Galtung, who accurately forecasted the
demise of the USSR,
predicts will accelerate
the
“collapse of the U.S. empire” by around
2020.
As
we move deeper into the “post-primacy”
era, the more meaningful question for
people, governments, civil society and
industry is this: as the empire falls,
lashing out in its death throes, what
comes after
Dr. Nafeez Ahmed is an award-winning
16-year investigative journalist and
creator of INSURGE intelligence, a
crowdfunded public interest
investigative journalism project. He is
‘System Shift’ columnist at VICE’s
Motherboard.
His work has been published in The
Guardian, VICE, Independent on Sunday,
The Independent, The Scotsman, Sydney
Morning Herald, The Age, Foreign Policy,
The Atlantic, Quartz, New York Observer,
The New Statesman, Prospect, Le Monde
diplomatique, Raw Story, New
Internationalist, Huffington Post UK,
Al-Arabiya English, AlterNet, The
Ecologist, and Asia Times, among other
places.
Nafeez has twice been featured in the
Evening Standard’s ‘Top 1,000’ list of
most influential people in London.
His latest book,
Failing States, Collapsing Systems:
BioPhysical Triggers of Political
Violence
(Springer, 2017) is a scientific study
of how climate, energy, food and
economic crises are driving state
failures around the world.
Published
by
INSURGE INTELLIGENCE,
a crowdfunded investigative journalism
project for people and planet.
