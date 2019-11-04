Tulsi Gabbard: U.S. Government ‘Is Hiding The
Truth’ About 9/11 Terror Attacks
By Ryan Saavedra
November 04, 2019 "Information
Clearing House" -Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said
during a Fox News interview on Thursday night that
the United States government is “hiding the truth”
about the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Gabbard, a Representative from Hawaii, told Tucker
Carlson that she believes that the U.S. government
is covering up Saudi Arabia’s role in the attacks
which killed thousands of Americans.
“This story that we’re hearing from the families
of those who were killed on 9/11 pushes this issue
to the forefront where, for so long, leaders in our
government have said, ‘well, Saudi Arabia is our
great ally, they’re a partner in counterterrorism’ —
turning a blind eye or completely walking away from
the reality that Saudi Arabia time and again, has
proven to be the opposite,” Gabbard said.
“They’re undermining our national security
interests … they are the number one exporter of this
Wahhabi extremist ideology,” Gabbard continued.
“They’re a fertile recruiting ground for terrorists,
like al Qaeda and ISIS around the world. They’re
directly providing arms and assistance to al Qaeda,
in places like Yemen, and in Syria.”
“And as we are seeing here, it is our government,
our own government that is hiding the truth … and
the many other families of those who were killed on
9/11,” Gabbard concluded. “For what? Where do the
loyalties really lie?”
Gabbard concluded her remarks by saying that
people should “follow the money trail. It goes back
to the military-industrial complex.”
In a 2016
article in Politico Magazine, Zalmay Khalilzad —
a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq, and
the United Nations — wrote:
On my most recent trip to Saudi Arabia, I was
greeted with a startling confession. In the
past, when we raised the issue of funding
Islamic extremists with the Saudis, all we got
were denials. This time, in the course of
meetings with King Salman, Crown Prince Nayef,
Deputy Crown Mohammad Bin Salman and several
ministers, one top Saudi official admitted to
me, “We misled you.” He explained that Saudi
support for Islamic extremism started in the
early 1960s as a counter to Nasserism—the
socialist political ideology that came out of
the thinking of Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser—which
threatened Saudi Arabia and led to war between
the two countries along the Yemen border. This
tactic allowed them to successfully contain
Nasserism, and the Saudis concluded that
Islamism could be a powerful tool with broader
utility.
Under their new and unprecedented policy of
honesty, the Saudi leadership also explained to
me that their support for extremism was a way of
resisting the Soviet Union, often in cooperation
with the United States, in places like
Afghanistan in the 1980s. In this application
too, they argued, it proved successful. Later it
was deployed against Iranian-supported Shiite
movements in the geopolitical competition
between the two countries.
But over time, the Saudis say, their support
for extremism turned on them, metastasizing into
a serious threat to the Kingdom and to the West.
They had created a monster that had begun to
devour them. “We did not own up to it after 9/11
because we feared you would abandon or treat us
as the enemy,” the Saudi senior official
conceded. “And we were in denial.”
