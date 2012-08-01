Economist
Michael Hudson explains how American imperialism has
created a global free lunch, where the US makes foreign
countries pay for its wars, and even their own military
occupation.
Max Blumenthal and Ben Norton discuss the economics of
Washington’s empire, the role of the IMF and World Bank,
attempts to create alternative financial systems like
BRICS, and the new cold war on China and Russia.
-Transcript
-
How The US
Makes Countries Pay For Its Wars – Economics Of American
Imperialism
MICHAEL HUDSON:
The World Bank has one primary aim, and that’s to make
other countries dependent on American agriculture. This
is built into its articles of agreement. It can only
make foreign-currency loans, so it will only make loans
to countries for agricultural development, roads, if it
is to promote exports.
So the United
States, through the World Bank, has become I think the
most dangerous, right-wing, evil organization in modern
history — more evil than the IMF. That’s why it’s almost
always been run by a Secretary of Defense. It has always
been explicitly military. It’s the hard fist of American
imperialism.
Its idea is to
make Latin American, and African, and Asian countries
export plantation crops , especially plantations that
are U.S.- or foreign-owned. The primary directive of the
World Bank to countries is: “You must not feed yourself;
you must not grow your own grain or your own food; you
must depend on the United States for that. And you can
pay for that by exporting plantation crops.”
BEN NORTON:
Here at Moderate Rebels we talk a lot about imperialism.
I mean it’s really the main point of this show. This
program explores how US imperialism functions, how it
works on the global stage, how neoliberal policies of
austerity and privatization are forced at the barrel of
a gun through the US military, through invasion and
plunder.
We talk about
it in Venezuela, Iraq, Syria and so many countries. But
we often don’t talk about the specific economic dynamics
of how it works through banks, loans, and bonds.
Well, today we
are continuing our discussion with the economist Michael
Hudson, who is really one of the best experts in the
world when it comes to understanding how US imperialism
functions as an economic system, not just through a
system of military force. Of course the economics are
maintained and undergirded by that military force. And
we talk about how the military force is expressed
through regime-change wars and military interventions.
But Michael
Hudson also explains how the International Monetary Fund
and the World Bank, the US financial system, banks and
Wall Street all work together, hand in glove with the
military to maintain that financial chokehold.
He spells this
all out brilliantly in a book called Super Imperialism:
The Economic Strategy of American Empire. He began to
write that book in 1968, and then recently updated it in
2002, published again in 2003 with the war in Iraq and
the war in Afghanistan, and kind of updated and showed
how, even though the system that he detailed 50 years
ago hasn’t really changed, it has shifted in some ways.
So today we’re gonna talk about how that international
imperialist system dominated by the US works.
Michael Hudson
is an economist and he’s also a longtime Wall Street
financial analyst. He is also a professor of economics
at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, and you can
find his work at michael-hudson.com, which I will link
to in the show notes for this episode.
So without
further ado, here is the second part of our interview
with Michael Hudson.
MAX BLUMENTHAL:
I think it’s a good transition point to talk about
another kind of scam you’ve identified. There’s a really
hilarious aside in the second preface to your book
“Super Imperialism,” where Herman Kahn, who is, I think
a founder of the Hudson Institute, which you went to
work for. He was also the inspiration for the Dr.
Strangelove character and Stanley Kubrick’s film.
There’s an award that the neocons give out every year
named for him; Benjamin Netanyahu is a recent award
winner.
But Herman Kahn
was he was on a panel for one of your talks, where you
laid out your theory of “Super Imperialism,” and how the
United States actually gets other countries to subsidize
its empire, and is able to expand and carry out this
massive imperial project without having to impose
austerity on its own population, as other countries have
to do under IMF control.
So Herman Kahn
comes up to you after the talk and says, “You actually
identified the rip-off perfectly.” And your book starts
selling like hotcakes in DC, I guess among people who
work for the CIA, and people who work in the
military-intelligence apparatus.
MICHAEL HUDSON: What he said was, “We’ve pulled off the
greatest ripoff in history. We’ve gone way beyond
anything that British Empire ever thought of.” He said,
“That’s a success story. Most people think imperialism
is bad; you’ve shown how it’s the greatest success story
— we get a free lunch forever!”
MAX BLUMENTHAL:
Right. So explain the ripoff you identified there, and
how it is being perpetuated under the Trump
administration in ways that I think are pretty amazing,
including through the imposition of unprecedented
sanctions on something like one-third of the world’s
population.
MICHAEL HUDSON:
Well I wrote “Super Imperialism” in 1972, and it was
published exactly one year after President Nixon took
America off gold in August of 1971. he reason he took
America off gold was that the entire balance-of-payments
deficit from the Korean War to the Vietnam War was
military in character.
Especially in
the ’60s, the money that America was spending in Vietnam
and Southeast Asia had to be spent locally. And the
banks were French banks, because it was French
Indochina. So all the money would be sent to Paris, to
the banks’ head offices, turned over from dollars into
francs, and General de Gaulle would end up with these
dollars. Then every month he would send the dollars and
want payment in gold. And Germany would do the same
thing.
So the more
America fought militarily, it depleted its gold stock,
until finally, in August 1971, it said, “We’ve been
using gold as the key to our world power ever since
World War I, when we put Europe on rations. So we’re
going to stop paying gold.”
They closed the
gold window. And most of the economists were all saying,
“Oh my heavens, now it’s going to be a depression.” But
I said, “Wait a minute, now that other countries can no
longer get gold from all this military spending” — and
when you talk about the balance-of-payments deficit,
it’s not the trade deficit, it’s not foreign investment;
it’s almost entirely military in character.
So all this
money that was spent abroad, how are we ever going to
get it back? Well, these dollars we spend around the
world, mainly for the 800 military bases and the other
activities we have, these dollars end up in foreign
central banks.
The question
is, what are these foreign central banks going to do
with these dollar inflows? Well we wouldn’t let foreign
central banks buy American industries. We would let them
buy stocks, but not become a majority owner.
A former
mentor, the man who taught me all about the oil industry
at Standard Oil, became undersecretary of the Treasury
for international affairs. When Herman Kahn and I went
to the White House, he said, “We’ve told the Saudi
Arabians that they can charge whatever they want for
their oil, but all the money they get, they have to
recycle to the United States. Mostly they can buy
Treasury bonds, so that we’ll have the money to keep on
spending.” They could also buy stocks, or they can do
what the Japanese did and buy junk real estate and lose
their shirts.
So basically,
when America spends money abroad, central banks really
don’t speculate. They don’t buy companies. They buy
Treasury bonds.
So we run a
monetary deficit; the dollars are spent abroad; the
central banks lend them back to the Treasury; and that
finances the
budget deficit, but it also finances the
balance-of-payments deficit. So we just keep giving
paper IOUs, not gold.
I think
President George W. Bush said, “We’re never really going
to repay this. They get counters, but we’re not going to
repay it.” And then, as a matter of fact, you have Tom
Cotton a senator from [Arkansas] saying, “Well you know
China holds savings of $2 trillion or so in US Treasury
bonds. Why don’t we just not pay them? They gave us the
virus; let just grab it and nullify it.”
We can nullify
Iranian assets, Venezuelan assets — it’s like a bank can
just wipe out other deposits you have, if it wants
militarily. So the United States doesn’t have any
constraint on military spending, as it did uner the gold
standard.
Now Herman Kahn
and I on another occasion went to the Treasury
Department, and we talked about what the world would
look like on a gold standard. I said, “Gold is a
peaceful metal. If you have to pay in gold, no country
with a gold standard can afford to go to war anymore.
Because a war would entail a foreign exchange payment,
and you’d have to pay this foreign exchange in gold, not
IOUs, and you would end up going broke pretty quickly.”
Needless to
say, someone from the Defense Department said, “That’s
why we’re not going to do it.”
Here’s an
example: Let’s suppose that you go to the grocery store
and you buy food and then sign an IOU for everything
that you buy. You go to a liquor store, IOU. You buy a
car, IOU.
You get
everything you want just for an IOU. But when people try
to collect the IOUs, you say, “That IOU isn’t for
collecting from me. Trade it among yourselves. Think of
it as your savings, and trade it among yourselves. Treat
it as an asset, just as you treat a dollar bill saved in
a cookie jar and not spent.”
Well you’d get
a free ride. You’d be allowed to go and write IOUs for
everything, and nobody could ever collect. That’s what
the United States position is, and that’s what it wants
to keep.
And that’s why
China, Russia, and other countries are trying to
de-dollarize, trying to get rid of the dollar. They are
buying gold so that they can settle payments deficits
among themselves in their own currency, or currencies of
friendly countries, and avoid dollars altogether.
BEN NORTON:
Michael, in the first part of this interview, when we
were talking about the coronavirus bailout and the $6
trillion that were just basically given to Wall Street,
you mentioned that basically just a con scheme. But you
said, really, that a lot of people are surprised, that
they don’t think the system can work this way, because
it just seems so blatantly stacked against them, so
blatantly unfair.
Your book Super
Imperialism is so mind-blowing because, in simplistic
terms to someone who is definitely a non-expert like me,
it just becomes so clear that, as you put it, the US for
decades, since the end of World War Two, has been really
obtaining “the largest free lunch ever achieved in
history,” the way you put it.
I’m gonna read
just two paragraphs here really quickly from your book,
and then maybe ask you to unpack exactly how this works.
But right at the beginning — and this is the updated
version of your book, and we’ll link to your book in the
show notes for this show. So anyone, I would highly
recommend anyone listening could go buy Super
Imperialism.
MICHAEL HUDSON:
I’m going to be republishing it through my own
institute. It’s very hard to get the book; that’s why
I’m buying the rights back. It’s really not marketed in
this country very much. So at any rate it’s on my
website, and you don’t have to buy the book. You can go
to my website and get many of the chapters.
BEN NORTON:
Excellent, well I’m gonna link to your website in the
show notes that’s michael-hudson.com. And thank you for
putting that up, because I’ve been reading the PDF, and
it’s incredible.
So you write in
the the introduction to the new updated version, which
you wrote in 2002, on the eve of the invasion of Iraq,
you wrote:
“The Treasury bonds standard of international finance
has enabled the United States to obtain the largest free
lunch ever achieved in history. America has turned the
international financial system upside down, whereas
formerly it rested on gold, central bank reserves are
now held in the form of US government IOUs, that can be
run up without limit.
“In effect
America has been buying up Europe, Asia, and other
regions with paper credit, US Treasury IOUs that it has
informed the world it has little intention of ever
paying off.
“And there is
little Europe or Asia can do about it except to abandon
the dollar and create their own financial system.”
So this seems
to me as an outsider to be totally insane, to be a total
con scheme. Can you explain how that scheme works, and
especially in light of neoliberal economics?
I took, just in
college, basic introductory economics classes that were
mandatory, especially microeconomics, and in those
classes they teach you this neoliberal, libertarian form
of economics, and they teach you the famous Milton
Friedman quote, “There is no such thing in economics as
a free lunch.” But you’re pointing out that actually, on
the international stage, this whole thing is a giant
free lunch for the US empire.
MICHAEL HUDSON:
The financial economy is basically a free lunch. And if
you’re going to get a free lunch, then you protect
yourself by saying there is no such thing as a free
lunch. Obviously it does not want to make itself
visible. It wants to make itself as invisible as
possible.
Most of these
countries in Asia get dollars from US military spending.
They say, “What are we going to do with the dollars?”
They buy US Treasury bonds, which finance the military
spending on the military bases that encircle them. So
they’re financing their own military encirclement!
It’s a circular
flow. The United States spends dollars in these
countries; the local recipients turn them over for local
currency; the local currency recipients, the food
sellers and the manufacturers, turn the dollars over to
the banks for domestic currency, which is how they
operate; and the dollars are sent back to the United
States; and it’s a circular flow that is basically
military in character.
The gunboats don’t appear in your economics textbooks. I
bet your price theory didn’t have gun boats in them, or
the crime sector. And probably they didn’t have debt in
it either.
So if you have
economics talking as if the whole economy consists of
workers spending their wages on goods and services;
government doesn’t play a role except to interfere. But
government is 40 percent of GDP, mainly military in
character. So obviously, economics doesn’t really talk
about what you think of the economy. It doesn’t talk
about society.
It talks about
a very narrow segment that it isolates, as if we’re
talking about a small organ in the body, without seeing
the body as a whole economic system, an interrelated
system that is dominated and controlled by the finance
and real estate sector, which also has gained control of
the government.
And the
finance, insurance, and military-industrial complex make
themselves invisible and absent from the textbook, then
people are not going to look there and ask, “How did
that affect our life? How does that affect the economy?”
And they’re not going to see what’s making the economy
poor and pushing it into depression.
MAX BLUMENTHAL:
Well I can’t give out IOUs on everything, on my own
debts, because when the debt collector comes, I don’t
have gunboats; I don’t have machine guns; I don’t have
any gun.
I mean if I
wanted to get a gun I couldn’t get one, because they’re
all bought up in Virginia, across the river, because you
know everyone’s panicking. And I’m sure they’re
defending themselves by like having their guns
accidentally go off and shoot their dogs.
But that’s kind
of what’s missing as well from this theory is that, if
people try to collect their debt on the US, the US can
do severe damage to them, militarily or otherwise.
Let’s game this
out. I mean how do you see this playing out in
Venezuela, where the Venezuelan government has tried to
go around US sanctions, has tried to to work with Russia
and China to sell gold; it’s had something like $5
billion of assets stolen by the US through sheer piracy
in the past year.
And now the US
has dispatched I think more naval ships than we’ve seen
in Latin America or in South America at any time in the
last 30 years.
MICHAEL HUDSON:
Well that’s the other part of “Super Imperialism”: debt
bondage. Venezuela had a US-installed dictator, a
right-winger, some years ago, and changed the law in
Venezuela so that Venezuela’s sovereign debt,
borrowsedin dollars, is backed by the collateral of its
oil reserves. And it has the largest oil reserves in
South America.
So the United
States wants to grab the oil reserves. Just as Vice
President Cheney said we’re going into Iraq and Syria to
grab the oil, America would like all these oil reserves
in Venezuela.
How does it get
them? Well, it doesn’t have to technically invade.
Finance is the new mode of warfare. The US tried to grab
these reserves by saying, “Let’s block Venezuela from
earning the money by exporting the oil and earning the
money from its US investments to pay the foreign debt.
So we’re just going to grab the investment, and we’re
going to select a mini dictator. We’re going to give
designate Mr. Guaidó as their head of state, and say,
“This oil and bank deposits don’t belong to Venezuela;
we’re arbitrarily taking it away and we’re giving the
oil distribution assets in North America to Guaidó.
We’re going to block Venezuela from paying the debt.”
That means it’ll default on a foreign debt, so the
vulture funds and bondholders can now grab Venezuelan
oil, anywhere, under international law, because it is
pledged as collateral for its debt, just as if you’d
borrowed a mortgage debt and you’d pledged your home and
the creditor could take away your home, like Obama had
so many people lose their homes.
But Venezuela
still is managing to scrape by. So they may need a
military force to invade Venezuela, like Bush invaded
Panama or Grenada. It’s an oil grab. So what finance
couldn’t achieve, finally you really do need the
military fist. Finance is basically backed by military,
and domestically by force, by the sheriff, by the police
department. It’s the force needed to kick you out of the
house.
So the question is, what is the defense by the indebted
people in America? Does there have to be an armed
revolution here to cancel the debts? Do they have to eat
the rich? That’s the question shaping today’s politics
in America.
I don’t see it
being solved. If it is not solved by the indebted people
simply starving to death, committing suicide, getting
sick or emigrating, then there will have to be a
revolution. Those are the choices in America.
Venezuela said,
“We’re not going to starve quietly in the dark.” So
there’s a military buildup pretending that it’s all
about drugs, when Venezuela is threatening to interrupt
the CIA’s drug trade. I mean that’s the irony of this!
It’s the CIA that’s the drug dealer, not the Venezuelan
government. So we’re in the Orwellian world that works
through the organs or the New York Times, the Washington
Post, MSNBC, National Public Radio, the real right-wing
of America.
MAX BLUMENTHAL:
I’m so glad you boiled it down like that. Because so
much of what we do at The Grayzone is to punch holes in
the propaganda constructs that are used to basically
provide liberal cover for what is sheer gangsterism.
MICHAEL HUDSON:
It’s much more black and white than gray.
MAX BLUMENTHAL:
Yeah well, we should call it The Black and White Zone.
We’re seeing it
as well in Syria, where we’ve had one kind of human
rights propaganda construct after another. And now at
the end of the line, as the whole proxy war ends, Trump
says, “We have to keep the troops there because of oil.
We need them to guard the oil fields.”
So it all becomes clear. But it’s unclear to everyone
who’s been confused for the past years, following the
way that the war has been marketed to them through these
corporate media and US government publications that you
just named. It’s just, we’re there for the oil.
BEN NORTON:
Michael, I mean there are so many ways we could explore
this topic further, and hopefully we can have you back
more often in the future, because we definitely need
more economics coverage. We frequently talk about the
political side of a lot of these issues of US
imperialism, but of course the economic element is
absolutely integral to understand what’s happening.
I’m also very
interested, you mentioned before we started this
interview, that your book “Super Imperialism” is very
popular in China, and that even in schools there people
are reading it. The question of China I think is the
central question of this century — the rise of China,
the so-called “threat” that China poses, in scare
quotes, to the US. Of course China doesn’t threaten the
American people, but rather the chokehold that the US
has on the international financial system.
And we have
seen under Trump — I mean it’s been happening for years.
It really actually began under Obama with the “Pivot to
Asia,” and that was Hillary Clinton’s State Department
strategy – to move toward the encirclement of China.
But now under
Trump it has become the main foreign policy bogeyman of
the Trump White House. And especially now with
coronavirus, every day the corporate media is full of
non-stop anti-china propaganda — “China is the evil
totalitarian regime that’s going to take over the world,
and we have to unite with the Republicans in order to
fight against China.”
And we now even
see figures openly defending the “new cold war,” as they
call it. They say we’re in a new Cold War, as the
right-wing historian from Harvard Niall Ferguson put it
in the New York Times recently.
So I’m
wondering, your book I think is even more relevant now
than it was when you first wrote it, it’s so, so
relevant. But what about the question of China? And what
about the question of this new cold war? Do you think
that could challenge the US-dominated financial system
that was created after World War II, using the weapons
of the World Bank and the IMF, as you spell out? Are we
heading maybe toward the creation of a new international
financial system?
(26:24)
MICHAEL HUDSON: What makes China so threatening is that
it’s following the exact, identical policies that made
America rich in the 19th century. It’s a mixed economy.
Its government is providing basic infrastructure at
subsidized prices to lower the cost of living and doing
business, so that its export industry can make money.
It’s subsidizing research and development, just like the
United States did in the 19th century and early 20th
century.
So America
basically says to the rest of the world, “Do as we say,
not as we do, and not as we’ve done.”
China has a
mixed economy that is working very well. You can just
see the changes occurring there. It realizes that the
United States is trying to disable it, that that the
United States wants to control all the sectors of
production that have monopoly pricing — information
technology, microchip technology, 5G communications,
military spending.
The United
States wants to be able to pay for goods from the rest
of the world with overpriced exports, American movies,
anything that has a patent that yields a monopoly price.
America, in the
1950s tried to fight China by sanctioning grain exports
to China. You mentioned sanctions earlier, the first
sanctions were used against China, trying to starve them
with grain. Canada broke that embargo, and China was
very friendly to Canada, until Canada’s prime minister
now takes his orders from a small basement office in the
Pentagon, and has agreed to grab Chinese officials.
Canada is not a country anymore. So China does not feel
so friendly towards Canada now that it’s become a US
satellite.
China realized
that it can’t depend on America for anything. The US can
cut it off with sanctions like it has tried to do with
Iran, with Venezuela, with Cuba. So the idea of China,
Russia and other countries in the Shanghai Cooperation
Organization has been: “We have to be independent within
ourselves, and make a Eurasian trading area, and we will
take off because we are successful industrial
capitalism, evolving into socialism, into a mixed
economy, with the government handling all of the
monopoly sectors to prevent monopoly pricing here.”
“And we don’t
want American banks to come in, create paper dollars,
and buy out all of our industries. We’re not going to
let America do that.”
I have gone
back to China very often. I’m a professor at Peking
University, and I have honorary professorships in
Wuhan.. There are a number of articles on my website
from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences on
de-dollarization, essentially how China can avoid the
use of the dollar by becoming independent in
agriculture, technology, and banking.
China’s threat
of is that it will not be a victim. Victimizers always
look at the victims as vicious attackers of themselves.
So America says China is a vicious threat because it’s
not letting us exploit them and victimize them. This is
the Orwellian rhetoric of the bully. The bully always
believes that the person he’s attacking is a threat.
Just like in Germany, Goebbels said that their surefire
way to mobilize the population behind any attack was to
say, “We’re defending ourselves against foreign attack.”
So you have the
American attack on China pretending to be defense
against their wanting to be just as independent as the
United States always has been. The United States doesn’t
want any other country to have any leverage to use over
the United States. The United States insists on veto
power in any organization that it’ll join — the World
Bank, the IMF, the United Nations.
And China
essentially says, ok, this is the very definition of
national independence, to be independent from other
countries able to choke us, whether it’s a grain that we
need, or technology, or the SWIFT interbank clearing
system to make our financial system operate, or the
internet system.
By waging this
economic warfare against China to protect America
monopolies, America is integrating China and Russia. And
probably the leading Chinese nationalist in the world,
the leading Russian nationalist, is Donald Trump. He’s
saying, “Look boys, I know that you’re influenced by
American neoliberals. I’m gonna help you. I believe that
you should be independent. I’m gonna help you Chinese,
Russians and Iranians to be independent. I’m going to
keep pushing sanctions on agriculture to make sure that
you’re able to feed yourself. I’m gonna push sanctions
on technology, to make sure that you can defend
yourself.” So he obviously is a Chinese and Russian
agent, just like MSNBC says.
(32:09)
BEN NORTON:
Yeah and Michael, this actually reminds me, I used to
follow you regularly at The Real News, and I worked
there for a bit, and unfortunately there was kind an
internal coup there, and it has moved to the right a
bit.
But the point is, a few years ago at The Real News, I
remember you did an amazing debate between you and the
Canadian economist Leo Panitch, and it was about the
nature of the BRICS system.
This was before
the series of coups that that overthrew the left in
Brazil and installed the fascist government now of Jair
Bolsonaro, a right-wing extremist. And at the time there
was Dilma Rousseff, a progressive from the Workers’
Party. Brazil and Russia were helping to take the lead
in the BRICS system. This is Brazil, Russia, India,
China, and South Africa.
And of course the series of coups in Brazil, kind of
ended that project of South-South regional integration.
And also the rise of the right-wing, the far-right, in
India with Narendra Modi.
But there was a
moment there when the BRICS community, these countries
were trying to build their own bank. China of course has
a series of banks. You mentioned the Shanghai
Cooperation Organization. So there have been these
international institutions, multilateral institutions,
created to kind of challenge the hegemony of the World
Bank and the IMF.
I remember in
that debate, Leo Panitch was arguing that, “Oh, the
BRICS system and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,
all these institutions are just going to be the new form
of neoliberalism. They’re just going to replace the
World Bank and implement many of the same policies.” You
disagreed with that.
So maybe can
you kind of relitigate that debate here a little bit and
just kind of articulate your position for our viewers?
MICHAEL HUDSON:
The World Bank has one primary aim, and that’s to make
other countries dependent on American agriculture. This
is built into its articles of agreement. It can only
make foreign currency loans, so it will only make loans
to countries for agricultural development, roads, if it
is to promote exports.
So the United
States, through the World Bank, has become I think the
most dangerous, right-wing, evil organization in modern
in history — more evil than the IMF. That’s why it’s
almost always been run by a secretary of defense. It has
always been explicitly military. It’s the hard fist of
American imperialism.
Its idea is to
make Latin American, and African, and Asian countries
export plantation crops , especially plantations that
are US or foreign owned. The primary directive of the
World Bank to countries is: “You must not feed yourself;
you must not grow your own grain or your own food; you
must depend on the United States for that. And you can
pay for that by exporting plantation crops that can’t be
grown in temperate zones like the United States.”
So China and
Russia are not really agricultural economies. The
buttress of America’s trade balance has been
agriculture, not industry. Obviously, we
de-industrialized. Agriculture, since World War II, has
been the foundation of the trade balance.
The US demands
foreign dependency on its grain, technology and finance.
The purpose of the World Bank is to make other
countries’ economies distorted and warped to a degree
that they are dependent on the United States for their
trade patterns.
BEN NORTON:
Well Michael, isn’t it also true though that China has
massive agricultural production, and Russia produces a
lot of wheat, right?
MICHAEL HUDSON:
Sure, but it doesn’t have to base its exports on
agriculture to African countries. It can afford having
African countries growing their own food supply so that
they won’t have to buy American food.
Imagine, if China helps other countries grow their own
food and grain, then America’s trade surplus evaporates.
Because that’s the main advantage that America has,
agribusiness.
BEN NORTON:
Yeah it’s like that famous quote: If you give a man a
fish, he’ll eat for one day; if you teach a man to fish,
he’ll eat for the rest of his life. And then I think
Marx, didn’t Marx complicate that?
MICHAEL HUDSON:
But if you lend them the money to buy a fish, then he
ends up bankrupt and you get to grab up all his
property.
MAX BLUMENTHAL:
Yeah I mean we saw this play out clearly in Haiti.
MICHAEL HUDSON:
Yeah, that’s the typical — what America has when it has
a free a reign, that’s exactly the Haiti story. That’s
absolutely terrible. It’s depressing to read.
I get cognitive
dissonance, because it’s just so unfair. It’s so awful
to read; I avert my eyes from the page.
MAX BLUMENTHAL:
Yeah I mean just observing all of this is what kind of
brought me to the point where I concluded that there had
to be another international financial system, when I saw
how Haiti was brought to its knees. First with the
School of the Americas graduates staging a coup, and
Bill Clinton reinstalls Jean-Bertrand Aristide. It all
takes place under the guise of goodwill by Washington.
But Aristide is forced to sign off, basically sign away
Haiti’s domestic agricultural production capacity. And
the next thing you know, their rice economy’s wiped out,
and they’re importing rice from Louisiana.
And the only
economy left, the only economic opportunity left, is to
work in these free trade zones for US companies. That’s
just the model writ large. It helped lead to the next
coup, that removed Aristide, and look where Haiti is
today.
MICHAEL HUDSON:
Right, it means, you must not protect your own economy;
only America can protect its own economy. But you must
not. That’s free trade, US-style.
MAX BLUMENTHAL:
Right, going back to the JFK Seeds of Peace program.
It’s big agro subsidies, and then you bomb the Third
World with cheap seeds and cheap goods, and then you
have a migration crisis.
MICHAEL HUDSON:
Seeds for Starvation is what the program is known as.
Because by giving a low price of foreign aid to these
countries, they prevented domestic agricultural
development, because no farmer could compete with free
crops that America was giving. The purpose of the Seeds
for Starvation program was to prevent countries from
feeding themselves, and to make them dependent.
MAX BLUMENTHAL:
Yeah, when I lived in LA I would meet families who had
initially come across the border because of the program
— they would point the finger directly at Seeds for
Starvation. They’d say, “We came from rural Mexico, and
our livelihood was wiped out.”
So this is a long-standing program. And we’ve seen in
the coronavirus bailout five times more money provided
to USAID for so-called stabilization programs than for
hospital workers. That’s exactly what you just
described: USAID is the spearhead of these programs
which aim to wipe out land reform programs, and replace
them with US aid in the form of these cheap seeds and so
on, cheap bananas to Burundi, and everywhere else.
So do you see,
through your experience in China, that Belt and Road is
a genuine alternative to this model?
MICHAEL HUDSON:
Well they’re certainly trying to make it so. By the way,
what you’ve just described, it’s not a bug; it’s a
feature. When you have the same problem occurring after
50 years, it’s either insanity — and we know it’s not —
or it’s the intent. You have to assume at a certain
point that the results of these aid programs are the
intended results. And certainly if you look at the
congressional testimony, Congress knows this, but the
media don’t pick it up.
In China,
they’re really trying to create an alternative. They
want to break free from the United States. And if
Trump’s policies of “America First” continue, and as he
said, “We have to win every deal,” this means that any
deal we make with the foreign country, that country has
to lose.
So he’s
integrating the whole world, and isolating the United
States. When you isolate the United States, China
realizes that what will be isolated is the neoliberal
philosophy that is the cover story, the junk economics
that justifies these destructive policies.
BEN NORTON: Well Michael, this was I think one of our
most interesting episodes. We want to more economics
coverage, so hopefully we can talk more with you and get
some more of your analysis.
I guess just
concluding here, I mentioned that the term Cold War has
been thrown around a lot. And of course, the New Cold
War is going to be different from the old cold war in a
lot of different ways.
And of course
Russia is not the Soviet Union at all. Russia does not
have a socialist system. China’s system as you mentioned
is mixed, there are still socialist elements, but even
China’s economy is not nearly as state controlled as the
Soviet Union was at the peak of the Cold War. So I’m
wondering, it’s pretty clear if you listen to the
rhetoric coming from the Pentagon, that “great power
competition,” as they refer to it, is now the
undergirding philosophy of US foreign policy. What is
the economics of that?
Because the economics of neoliberalism, after the
destruction of the Socialist Bloc, and George H. W.
Bush’s declaration of a “New World Order,” which is of
course just neoliberalism and US hegemony — in that
period, the clear economic philosophy, the kind of
guiding foreign policy, was destruction of independent
socialist-oriented states and forcible integration of
those countries into the international neoliberal
economy. We saw that with Iraq; we saw that with former
Yugoslavia; we saw that with Libya — which is really
just a failed state.
So now I think
we’re in a kind of new phase. The Pentagon released two
years ago its national defense security strategy saying
that the new goal of the Pentagon and US foreign policy
is to contain China and Russia. That is the stated,
professed goal. What does that look like economically
going forward?
MICHAEL HUDSON:
I think that’s quite right. It’ll contain Russia and
China, and there’s nothing that Russia and China want
more than to be contained.
In other words,
they’re talking about decoupling from the US economy.
And the US will say, “Well we’re not going to let them
have access to the US market, and we’re not going to
have anything to do with them.” And Russia and China
say, “Boy that’s wonderful, OK, we’re on the same
wavelength there. You can contain us; we will contain
you. You go your way; we’ll go our way.”
So basically
the Cold War was an attempt at neoliberalism and
privatization. It’s Thatcherism. It’s, “How do we make
China and Russia look like Margaret Thatcher’s England,
or Russia in the 1990s under Yeltsin?”
“How do we
prevent other countries from protecting their industry
and their financial system from the United States
financial system and US exports? How do we prevent other
countries from doing for themselves what America does
for itself? How do we make a double standard in world
finance, and world trade, and world politics?”
The result of
trying to prevent other countries from doing this is
simply to speed the parting guest, to accelerate their
understanding that they have to make a break. They have
to create their own food supply, not rely on American
food exports. They have to create their own 5G system,
not let America’s 5G with its spy portals built in. They
have to create their own society, and go their own way.
That was China’s philosophy before the 16th century. It
was always the “Central Kingdom”; it always looked at
itself as being independent from the rest of the world.
It’s going back to that, except it realizes that it
needs raw materials from Africa and other countries.
The question
is, what is Europe going to do? Is Europe going to just
follow the Thatcher right-wing deflationary Eurozone
policies and end up looking like Greece? Or is it going
to join with Eurasia, with Russia and China, and make a
whole Asiatic continent?
The Cold War
really is about what is going to happen to Europe.
Because we have already isolated China and Russia and
the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
The question is
what will happen to Europe, and what will happen to
Africa?
BEN NORTON:
Great, well I think that’s the perfect note to end on.
We were speaking with the economist Michael Hudson. He
is a Wall Street financial analyst and a distinguished
research professor of economics at the University of
Missouri – Kansas City.
He’s also the
author of many books, and we were talking about Super
Imperialism: The Economic Strategy of American Empire.
He has two versions of that, and we will link to that
book in the show notes of this episode.
We will also
link to his website, where you can find a lot of great
interviews with transcripts, his articles — and that’s
michael-hudson.com.
Michael, thanks
a lot. That was a really great, two-part interview. I
learned a lot, and I think our viewers will benefit a
lot.
MAX BLUMENTHAL:
Yeah thanks a lot Michael.
MICHAEL HUDSON:
Thank you. I hope we can fill out all the details in
subsequent broadcasts.
MAX BLUMENTHAL:
Absolutely.
Michael Hudson is President of The Institute for the
Study of Long-Term Economic Trends (ISLET), a Wall
Street Financial Analyst, Distinguished Research
Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri,
Kansas City and author of
J is for Junk Economics
(2017),
Killing the Host (2015), The
Bubble and Beyond
(2012), Super-Imperialism: The Economic Strategy of
American Empire (1968 & 2003), Trade, Development and
Foreign Debt (1992 & 2009) and of The Myth of Aid
(1971), amongst
many others. - "Source"
